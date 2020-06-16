RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Lamar Jackson Unveiled on Cover of Madden NFL ’21

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson caused a stir when he inadvertently confirmed that he was going to be on the cover of Madden NFL '21 about two months before the company wanted to make the official announcement.

This time, he managed to keep quiet before EA Sports gave its preview of the cover before the new edition hits the market on Aug. 28.

There are some superstitions that come with being on the cover. Several players, such as Michael Vick and Vince Young, appeared on the box and then suffered an injury or did not play as well the following season.

Ironically, Jackson gave the Ravens and their fans a scare when a video surfaced of him falling over a jet ski in Florida just a few days before the new cover was announced. Jackson was not injured in the incident but these will be tense times for Ravens fans if they believe in the so-called "Madden curse."

Jackson is not the least bit superstitious and embraced his role.

"I should be on the cover of Madden. But like I said, I'm not worried about the curse," Jackson said. "Patrick Mahomes was on the front, and he won MVP. So, I would want that curse. I hope that's the curse.”Jackson is a natural fit for the Madden cover because he is quickly becoming the face of the NFL." 

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

Now, superstitious Ravens fans hope there are no other incidents involving jet skis or anything else this offseason. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Antonio Brown Takes Another Step Toward Ravens?

Antonio Brown has worked out with several Ravens, including Marquise Brown and Lamar Jackson, this offseason and might land there as a free agent.

Todd Karpovich

by

TWILL466

Ravens Roster Outlook: Outside Linebackers

Matt Judon, Tyus Bowser and Jaylon Ferguson will be the top playmakers at outside linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Matt Judon 'Blessed' to Play for Ravens Under Franchise Tag

Matt Judon signed the franchise tag, and now he'd prefer to work out a long-term deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Reportedly Not Injured After Jet Ski Tumble

Lamar Jackson gave the Baltimore Ravens and their fans a scare when a video surfaced of him falling over a jet ski in Florida. He reportedly avoided injuries.

Todd Karpovich

Former Raven Chris Wormley Realizing 'Dream' With Steelers

Chris Wormley grew up as a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, so, when the Baltimore Ravens decided to trade him to their AFC North rival, it was like a dream come true.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Roster Projection: Inside Linebackers

Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison are a pair of playmakers expected to make an impact as rookie inside linebackers for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Duvernay, Proche Poised for Huge Rookie Year for Ravens

Devin Duvernay can get behind a defense and James Proche has hands like OBJ, WR coach David Robinson says about Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receivers.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Owner Delivers Spirited Message for Equality

Steve Bisciotti and several Baltimore Ravens players delivered a powerful message on social media calling for an end to social injustice.

Todd Karpovich

Boomer Esiason: Colin Kaepernick Perfect Fit for Ravens

Colin Kaepernick could thrive with the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL analyst and former Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason.

Todd Karpovich

by

HewyP

John Harbaugh Skeptical of Training Camp Restrictions

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh is wary of some of the restrictions facing NFL teams when training camp begins next month.

Todd Karpovich