Lamar Jackson Unveiled on Cover of Madden NFL ’21

Lamar Jackson caused a stir when he inadvertently confirmed that he was going to be on the cover of Madden NFL '21 about two months before the company wanted to make the official announcement.

This time, he managed to keep quiet before EA Sports gave its preview of the cover before the new edition hits the market on Aug. 28.

There are some superstitions that come with being on the cover. Several players, such as Michael Vick and Vince Young, appeared on the box and then suffered an injury or did not play as well the following season.

Ironically, Jackson gave the Ravens and their fans a scare when a video surfaced of him falling over a jet ski in Florida just a few days before the new cover was announced. Jackson was not injured in the incident but these will be tense times for Ravens fans if they believe in the so-called "Madden curse."

Jackson is not the least bit superstitious and embraced his role.

"I should be on the cover of Madden. But like I said, I'm not worried about the curse," Jackson said. "Patrick Mahomes was on the front, and he won MVP. So, I would want that curse. I hope that's the curse.”Jackson is a natural fit for the Madden cover because he is quickly becoming the face of the NFL."

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

Now, superstitious Ravens fans hope there are no other incidents involving jet skis or anything else this offseason.