Lamar Jackson: 'Every Playoff Game Is Like the Super Bowl'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson has not shied away from his self-imposed expectations this season.

None of those goals had anything to do with personal accolades.

Jackson's sole focus this season has been winning the Super Bowl.

The Ravens begin the next leg of that journey Jan. 11 against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional playoffs. Jackson is making sure the Ravens reman focused on that game and are not looking ahead to the next round.

“What do I tell myself about the game? Every game is serious," he said. "Every game is important. Every regular season game was important, and like I said, every playoff game is the Super Bowl, because it's do or die. You win or go home.”

Jackson learned that hard lesson last season when the Ravens lost to the Chargers 23-17 in the wild card round. Baltimore had beaten Los Angeles 22-10 just two weeks prior to that rematch. But the Chargers made the necessary adjustments and used seven defensive backs that were able to flock to the ball and contain the Ravens' ground attack.

Baltimore trailed X-X before rallying in the fourth quarter, but still came up short. This time, Jackson plans to make the necessary adjustments.

“Can't start too late. You have to attack fast," he said. "It doesn't really matter what quarter it is. First or second [quarter], you have to attack. You just have to finish the game strong. You can't just go into the game playing half-assed. You'll have the same results.”

The Ravens are 10-point favorites against the Titans. However, the Ravens will not be taking them lightly.

Tennessee knocked off the defending Super-Bowl champion New England Patriots in the wild-card round at Gillette Stadium. So, the Titans will have confidence coming into M & T Bank Stadium.

In addition, Titans running back Derrick Henry led the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing in the regular season. He is expected to carry the load against a Baltimore defense that was ranked fifth against the run, allowing 93.4 yards per game.

"We’re playing a very good team," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Obviously, congratulations to Coach [Mike] Vrabel, the Titans, Coach [Dean] Pees [defensive coordinator], for what they’ve accomplished. They’ve had a great season, and now it’s the Divisional Round. So, we’re preparing. We’ve been preparing for the last week, especially starting Sunday morning, for this specific team now."