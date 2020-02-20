Lamar Jackson Gets the Hall-of-Fame Treatment

Lamar Jackson had one of the best seasons of any quarterback in NFL history.

Now, he will be immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The shrine recently received a jersey and helmet worn by Jackson during the past season. The items will go on display in late February in the "Pro Football Today Gallery" to commemorate Jackson's record-setting performance when he became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. Jackson is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

Jackson is also just ninth player to win both the Heisman Trophy and NFL MVP, joining Frank Sinkwich (1944), Paul Hornung (1961), Roger Staubach (1971), O.J. Simpson (1973), Earl Campbell (1978 and 1979), Marcus Allen (1985), Barry Sanders (1997) and Cam Newton (2015).

Last season, Jackson completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015).

In a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in this year's divisional round of the AFC playoffs, Jackson completed 31 of 59 pass attempts for 365 yards with the two interceptions. He also ran for 143 yards and touchdown on 20 carries, but also lost a fumble. Overall, Jackson produced 508 of Baltimore's 530 yards of total offense.

Jackson also won MVP awards from the Maxwell Football Club and the Professional Football Writers of America. He was named the FedEx Air Player of the Year. This season, Jackson joined Ben Roethlisberger (2007) as the only quarterbacks with multiple games with a passer rating of 158.3 – the highest attainable mark – doing so in both Week 1 and Week 10.