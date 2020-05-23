Pandemic Not Slowing Lamar Jackson or Hollywood Brown

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Hollywood Brown are practicing social distancing ... with long passes downfield.

The duo posted another photo on social media with them working out. That extra work could bode well for the Ravens.

It's not the first time video surfaced of Jackson and Brown working out. However, this one won't prompt nearly as much controversy.

Last month, Jackson created a buzz when a video surfaced of him throwing passes to Antonio Brown. The exchange also created speculation the Ravens might be looking to sign the mercurial wide receiver.

Antonio Brown, Jackson and Hollywood Brown conducted a training session in Florida that was filmed and then posted on Twitter. There is a natural connection between the players because Antonio Brown and Hollywood are cousins. It made perfect sense when they gathered for a workout because all three players have residences in Florida.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta was asked during a pre-draft press conference whether the Ravens might be interested in Antonio Brown and he was non-committal, which has added to the intrigue.

Antonio Brown would need to re-instated by the NFL before he can play again. He is a dominant player when he can get on the field, amassing 841 receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns over 10 seasons. Brown has been named to seven Pro Bowl teams and awarded four first-team All-Pro honors over 10 seasons.

The Ravens, though, are more than happy to have his cousin on the roster. Hollywood Brown was the team's top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns, despite dealing with a foot injury most of the season.

He expects to be fully healthy this season and be a prime target for Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP.