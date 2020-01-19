RavenMaven
Lamar Jackson Already Focused on Getting Better, Making Another Playoff Run

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson was coach John Harbaugh's office just days after the Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs.

Jackson and Harbaugh discussed ways the young quarterback could get better this offseason, 

They were already on the same page.

"I don’t think he’d mind me saying this, but I asked him, basically, ‘What do you need to get better?’ We talked about a couple different areas, and without getting into them, what they are specifically, he nailed the priority list in the exact same order that Greg [Roman] and I nailed the priority list when we were talking on Monday," Harbaugh said. "So, it’s not a secret. The things that he needs to work on, like any young quarterback, he’ll say ‘Everything.’ And it’s true. And then you prioritize, what’s the order? What’s the plan going to be moving forward to work on those things? And he’s really smart about that. He’s really self-critical."

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. Jackson is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015), both of whom won MVP honors after accomplishing this feat. 

He received the NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards from the Pro Football Writers of America.

However, Jackson's goal was to win a Super Bowl and the Ravens fell short in that quest with a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. 

Now, Jackson's goal is to come back even better next season and take the farther in the playoffs. 

"He really understands where he needs to improve in order for us to keep making steps as an offense. It’s really interesting to look at Lamar Jackson, because look at the progress he made in the last year," Harbaugh said. "Because the same question, I think you might have asked it last year, how is he going to get better going forward? And he did a good job, right? He’s 23 years old. He’s younger than Joe Burrow. So, he has a pretty good head start right now. He’s along the way." 

