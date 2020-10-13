Lamar Jackson Expected to Practice All Week for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson is expected to be a full-go at practice this week after dealing with a knee injury and illness leading up to the Week 5 game against the Bengals, according to coach John Harbaugh.

Jackson played 62 of 63 offensive snaps in a 27-3 victory over Cincinnati.

"I expect him to practice the whole week ... if nothing comes up. So, he should be good to go,” Harbaugh said

Jackson faced questions about the injury following the game against the Bengals because he appeared to be out of sync.

Jackson completed 19 of 37 pass attempts for 180 yards with a pair of touchdowns, but was sacked once and threw an interception for the second straight week (71.9 rating). He averaged 4.9 yards per pass attempt.

Jackson ran the ball just twice for three yards.

When asked whether his knee affected his mobility, Jackson replied: “It was alright. It didn’t really affect me at all.”

The Ravens attributed some of the struggles to the adjustments of the Bengals' defense, which played in a true college four-three scheme. Cincinnati also kept their safeties low to prevent big plays downfield.

"They played that in the past, but they hadn’t played it yet this year," Harbaugh said. "So, it was a new defense that we thought we might get, but we didn’t get a chance to rep it out very much, just because they hadn’t done it yet this year.

"And that is indicative, to your point, and that happens to us quite a bit. So, that’s something we’ve got to learn to deal with and handle as an offense because we run a unique scheme."