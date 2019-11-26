Jackson Is Finalist for FedEx Air Player of the Week Award

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Air Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes (75.0 percent) for 169 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions for a 139.4 passer rating in the Ravens’ 45-6 win. This is Jackson’s fourth nomination of the season, winning Air Player of the Week in weeks 1 and 10 and the historical Ground Player of the Week in week 6.

You’ll find a list of all nominees below:

Air Nominees

· New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold completed 20 of 29 attempts (69.0 percent) for 315 yards, 2 touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 127.8 passer rating in a 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders.

· Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 24 of 34 attempts (70.6 percent) for 327 yards, 3 touchdowns and one interception for a 118.1 passer rating in a 41-24 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Ground Nominees

· Tennessee running back Derrick Henry rushed for 159 yards on 19 attempts (8.37 avg.) and two touchdowns in a 42-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

· Seattle running back Rashaad Penny rushed for 129 yards on 14 attempts (9.21 avg.) and one touchdown in a 17-9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

· Cleveland running back Nick Chubb rushed for 106 yards on 21 attempts (5.05 avg.) and one touchdown in a 41-24 win over the Miami Dolphins.