Jackson Is Finalist for FedEx Air Player of the Week Award

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Air Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the Los Angeles Rams. 

Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes (75.0 percent) for 169 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions for a 139.4 passer rating in the Ravens’ 45-6 win. This is Jackson’s fourth nomination of the season, winning Air Player of the Week in weeks 1 and 10 and the historical Ground Player of the Week in week 6.

You’ll find a list of all nominees below:

Air Nominees

· New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold completed 20 of 29 attempts (69.0 percent) for 315 yards, 2 touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 127.8 passer rating in a 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders.

· Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 24 of 34 attempts (70.6 percent) for 327 yards, 3 touchdowns and one interception for a 118.1 passer rating in a 41-24 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Ground Nominees

· Tennessee running back Derrick Henry rushed for 159 yards on 19 attempts (8.37 avg.) and two touchdowns in a 42-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

· Seattle running back Rashaad Penny rushed for 129 yards on 14 attempts (9.21 avg.) and one touchdown in a 17-9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

· Cleveland running back Nick Chubb rushed for 106 yards on 21 attempts (5.05 avg.) and one touchdown in a 41-24 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Week 12: Ravens-Rams Game Status

Todd Karpovich
Ravens DT Michael Pierce listed as 'doubtful;' Rob Havenstein and Darious Williams out for Rams

Ravens: Strategy to Beat Rams

Todd Karpovich
The Ravens (8-2) look to extend their six-game winning streak in a Week 12 game with the Los Angeles Rams (6-4) on Monday Night Football. Baltimore is favored by 3.5 points but this could be a tough matchup.

Ravens Report Card vs. Rams

Todd Karpovich
The Ravens dismantled the Los Angeles Rams 45-6 in Week 12. Baltimore extended its winning streak to seven games and sits atop the AFC North at 9-2.

Week 12 Rams-Ravens: Key Matchups

Trevor Woods
The Ravens (8-2) look to extend their six-game winning streak in a Week 12 matchup with the Rams (6-4). Los Angeles is looking to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Ravens DT Michael Pierce Likely Out Against Rams, per Harbaugh

Todd Karpovich
Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce is still dealing with an ankle injury and likely will not be able to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. To help offset the injury to Pierce, the Ravens signed a pair of veteran defensive tackles Domata Peko and Justin Ellis prior to their Week 11 matchup with the Houston Texans.

Marcus Peters Focused on Victory, Not Homecoming against Rams

Todd Karpovich
Cornerback Marcus Peters has been a perfect fit for the Baltimore Ravens. GM Eric DeCosta acquired him from the Rams on Oct. 15 for second-year linebacker Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick. Baltimore has gone 4-0 with Peters in the lineup.

Jackson No. 1 in Pro Bowl Voting, Ricard, Yanda, Brown, Peters and Tucker Also in the Lead

Todd Karpovich
The Ravens quarterback leads all NFL players with 146,171 Pro-Bowl votes, well ahead of second-place Patrick Mahomes (116,235). Jackson has mesmerized fans with his dynamic runs and big plays downfield. He has led the Ravens to an 8-2 record and first place in the AFC North. Fullback Patrick Ricard, tackle Orlando Brown Jr., guard Marshal Yanda, cornerback Marcus Peters and kicker Justin Tucker also No. 1 at their respective positions.

Sean McVay Says Discipline Will Be Key to Slowing Ravens' High-Powered Attack

Todd Karpovich
The Rams have already played a couple of dual-threat quarterbacks in Cam Newton and Russell Willson. Nonetheless, coach Sean McVay knows Lamar Jackson will be a different type of challenge when the Rams host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 on Monday Night Football.

True to Their Word: Ravens Revolutionizing NFL

Trevor Woods
The revolution is well underway in Baltimore. Head coach John Harbaugh made that prediction for the Ravens' offense and his words have turned out to be true. The Ravens offense is making defenses second-guess themselves.

Week 12 Preview: Ravens at Rams

Todd Karpovich
The Ravens are three-point favorites heading into their Week 12, Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Baltimore leads the all-time series 4-2.