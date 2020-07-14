RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Lamar Jackson scores high in 'Madden 21' player ratings

Todd Karpovich

If Lamar Jackson meets the expectations of "Madden 21" on the actual gridiron, he might be walking away with a second consecutive MVP award.  

The Ravens quarterback is already gracing the cover of the popular video game after winning NFL MVP last season.

The developers of "Madden 21" have certainly made him a popular choice among gamers.

Jackson has the fastest speed rating (96) among all quarterbacks ahead of the Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals, 91), Taysom Hill (New Orleans Saints, 90), Marcus Mariota (Las Vegas Raiders, 88) and Tyrod Taylor (Los Angeles Chargers, 87). 

Overall, Jackson is rated as the third-best quarterback with a 94 rating, behind No. 1 and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs, 99) and Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks, 97). 

In March, Jackson confirmed that would be on the cover of EA Sports’ “Madden 21," scooping EA Sports' official announcement.

He is not worried about some of the superstitions that come with being on the cover. Several players, such as Michael Vick and Vince Young, that appeared on the box suffered an injury or did not play as well the following season.

Jackson doesn't expect to suffer a similar fate.

In fact, he sees the honor as another streak of good fortune.

"I should be on the cover of Madden. But like I said, I'm not worried about the curse," Jackson said. "Patrick Mahomes was on the front, and he won MVP. So, I would want that curse. I hope that's the curse.”Jackson is a natural fit for the Madden cover because he is quickly becoming the face of the NFL."

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Harbaugh expects fully healthy Ravens for training camp

John Harbaugh expects the Baltimore Ravens to be at full strength when training camp opens later this month. Covid-19 pandemic poses more challenges.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Training Camp Battles, Predictions: Running Backs

The Ravens had the best running attack in league history last season. They'll be hard-pressed to top that performance, but that's what they plan to do.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens: 5 players critical for successful run in 2020

The Baltimore Ravens have high hopes for the 2020 season and here are five players that will play a crucial role for a potential Super Bowl run.

Todd Karpovich

Fantasy View: Can Lamar Jackson have a repeat performance?

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's ability to deliver a repeat performance for his fantasy owners in 2020 depends as much on his coaches as it does on him.

Todd Karpovich

by

MerylBaltimore

No offseason, no problem for Ravens 'Wolfpack'

Justin Tucker, Morgan Cox, and Sam Koch are known as 'The Wolfpack' because they've been together for so long and their tight bond with the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

RG3 dishes on Ravens rookies Duvernay, Proche after workouts

Robert Griffin III spent time working out with a pair of Ravens rookie receivers — Devin Duvernay and James Proche — and he came away impressed by what he saw.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Expectations heating up as Ravens edge toward training camp

Led by Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens aren't flying under the radar any longer and they're already favored in each game this season.

Todd Karpovich

by

MerylBaltimore

Ravens fans have spoken: Lamar Jackson over Joe Flacco

While Joe Flacco won a Super Bowl, fans chose Lamar Jackson as the greatest quarterback in the history of the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Former players wary of Mahomes-like deal for Lamar Jackson

Some former NFL players are wary of Lamar Jackson landing a Patrick Mahomes-like deal with the Ravens because of the potential wear and tear in his career.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens top list for NFL's 'Most Complete Team' in 2020

Led by NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, the Ravens edged the Chiefs, 49ers and Saints for the NFL's top roster heading into the 2020 season.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens