Lamar Jackson scores high in 'Madden 21' player ratings

If Lamar Jackson meets the expectations of "Madden 21" on the actual gridiron, he might be walking away with a second consecutive MVP award.

The Ravens quarterback is already gracing the cover of the popular video game after winning NFL MVP last season.

The developers of "Madden 21" have certainly made him a popular choice among gamers.

Jackson has the fastest speed rating (96) among all quarterbacks ahead of the Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals, 91), Taysom Hill (New Orleans Saints, 90), Marcus Mariota (Las Vegas Raiders, 88) and Tyrod Taylor (Los Angeles Chargers, 87).

Overall, Jackson is rated as the third-best quarterback with a 94 rating, behind No. 1 and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs, 99) and Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks, 97).

In March, Jackson confirmed that would be on the cover of EA Sports’ “Madden 21," scooping EA Sports' official announcement.

He is not worried about some of the superstitions that come with being on the cover. Several players, such as Michael Vick and Vince Young, that appeared on the box suffered an injury or did not play as well the following season.

Jackson doesn't expect to suffer a similar fate.

In fact, he sees the honor as another streak of good fortune.

"I should be on the cover of Madden. But like I said, I'm not worried about the curse," Jackson said. "Patrick Mahomes was on the front, and he won MVP. So, I would want that curse. I hope that's the curse.”Jackson is a natural fit for the Madden cover because he is quickly becoming the face of the NFL."

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.