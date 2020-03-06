Mahomes Early Favorite to Edge Jackson in 2020 MVP Race

Patrick Mahomes is the early favorite to reclaim his status as league MVP next season, just ahead of this year's award winner Lamar Jackson.

The Kansas City quarterback has 6/1 odds for winning the trophy for the second time in three years, according to BetOnline. Jackson is second at 13/2, followed by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (9/1). Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (12/1), Carson Wentz (18/1) and Dak Prescott (18/1).

This past season, Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

Jackson is just ninth player to ever win both the Heisman Trophy and NFL MVP, joining Frank Sinkwich (1944), Paul Hornung (1961), Roger Staubach (1971), O.J. Simpson (1973), Earl Campbell (1978 and 1979), Marcus Allen (1985), Barry Sanders (1997) and Cam Newton (2015).

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Mahomes also had a stellar year and led Kansas City to its first Super Bowl victory in 50 years with a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes threw for 4,031 yards with 26 touchdowns and five interceptions last season.

Kansas City and Baltimore have a budding rivalry and have played in each of the past two seasons at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won the 2018 matchup 27-24 in overtime and also edged the Ravens 33-28 this past year.

The teams will play again at M & T Bank Stadium in 2020, which is sure to be a prime-time matchup featuring two of NFL's top playmakers — Patrick Mahomes and Jackson It will also be one of the most highly anticipated games of the year.

The Chiefs are 6-1 favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions, while the Ravens are right behind them at 7-1, according to the latest odds released by Caesars Entertainment Corp