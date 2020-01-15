RavenMaven
Lamar Jackson Named NFL MVP By Pro Football Writers of America

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received the NFL Most Valuable Player award from the Pro Football Writers of America.

Jackson was also named the Offensive Player of the Year by the PFWA, while Patriots cornerback Stephon GIlmore was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. Jackson is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015), both of whom won MVP honors after accomplishing this feat.

Baltimore set a new NFL single-season team record for rushing yards (3,296).

However, that success was not enough for the Ravens to advance in the postseason for a second straight, falling to the Tennessee Titans 28-12 in the AFC divisional round. 

Jackson once again finished with gaudy numbers. He completed 31 of 59 pass attempts for 365 yards with the two interceptions. He also ran for 143 yards and touchdown on 20 carries, but also lost a fumble. Overall, Jackson produced 508 of Baltimore's 530 yards of total offense. 

Despite his success, Jackson is already dealing with critics after losing a playoff game in back-to-back seasons. He shrugged off the naysayers.

"I don't really care about what they say," Jackson said. "This is my second year in the league. Many people aren't able to bring it to the playoffs. I've got a great team with me. I don't really worry about what people say. We're just going to keep going ... and get ready for next year."

Running back Jamal Lewis is the only other Ravens player to win PFWA MVP award. Lewis accomplished that feat in 2003 when he led the NFL with 2,066 yards rushing.  

The Associated Press will announce its selection for MVP on Feb. 1 in Miami, which is hosting this year's Super Bowl. 

