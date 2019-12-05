Quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the AFC Player of the Month after the Baltimore Ravens went undefeated in November.

Jackson threw for 777 yards with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions in four victories over the past month. He completed 76.2 percent (64 of 84) of his pass attempts over that stretch. Jackson also ran for 300 yards on 41 carries with three touchdowns.

Jackson leads all players in Pro Bowl voting and is candidate for league MVP. He has run for 977 yards in 2019, marking the second most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history. He is just 63 yards shy of setting a new NFL record.

Jackson has also thrown for 2,532 yards with 25 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He has completed 66.5 percent (214 of 322) of his pass attempts. Jackson is just the sixth QB ever with at least 25 passing touchdowns and seven rushing scores in a single season. The last player to achieve the feat was Cam Newton (35 and 10) during his 2015 MVP campaign.

Jackson, however, is not the least bit concerned about individual accolades. His entire focus is on winning games.

He also does not take any opponent lightly.

The Ravens (10-2) are riding an eight-game winning streak and can clinch a spot in the postseason with a victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

“When I was younger, my teammates and I, we would probably have a season like we’re having now, even though I was younger," he said. "But we would probably be having a great season, and then we would hit a hump, underestimating a team, going in there like, ‘OK, this is just a little blowout game,’ and then walk in and play a disciplined team and they outplay us.

"So, I just stay focused on the next task. I don’t really care about the big thing until we’re there, so I’m focused week-in and week-out, Sunday to Sunday, Thursday to Thursday. I’m focused on the next opponent, and right now we have the Bills.”