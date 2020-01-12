Lamar Jackson Shakes Off Playoff Criticism

BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has never worried about the critics.

So, when he was questioned Saturday night about losing an opening playoff game for the second straight year, this time as the No. 1 seed, Jackson dismissed the potential backlash.

"I don't really care about what they say," Jackson said. "This is my second year in the league. Many people aren't able to bring it to the playoffs. I've got a great team with me. I don't really worry about what people say. We're just going to keep going ... and get ready for next year."

While Jackson is the leading candidate for NFL MVP, he struggled in a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. It was the first time the Ravens have been seeded No. 1 since they moved to Baltimore in 1996 and it's the first time a No. 1 seed has lost to a No. 6 seed since 2010, when the Patriots lost to the Jets and the Falcons lost to the Packers.

Jackson had three turnovers — two interceptions and a lost fumble — and was sacked four times. The Titans contained him with their zone defense, never allowing Jackson to take over the game.

"We thought a huge key to the game was our ability to make them kick field goals," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.

Jackson was 31 of 59 for 365 yards with the two interceptions. He also ran for 143 yards and touchdown on 20 carries. However, most of those yards came late in the second half when Tennessee was already cruising to the victory. Jackson produced 508 yards offense. Baltimore had 530 yards.

"We beat ourselves," Jackson said. "We had, I had, a lot of mistakes on my half, Three turnovers, that shouldn't happen. They came out to play. We started slow. We just have to do better next time, but moving forward, get ready for this offseason, get ready for next year."

Jackson had many of the same struggles in a 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round last season in his first career playoff start. Jackson completed 14 of 29 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and an interception (78.8 quarterback rating) in that playoff game. He was also held to 54 yards on nine carries.

Now, Jackson will have to wait at least another year to get another shot at winning a playoff game.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was proud of Jackson's performance.

"Lamar played with heart and guts and courage, and he competed like he always does," Harbaugh said. "And that's what you ask for. He laid it all out there, just like all our guys did.

"As a coach, that's what you hope for. Everything else, you work on. But that's who he is. That's who all our guys are. I'm proud of him and that's it."