Jackson No. 1 in Pro Bowl Voting, Ricard, Yanda, Brown, Peters and Tucker Also in the Lead

Lamar Jackson's popularity continues to soar.

The Ravens quarterback leads all NFL players with 146,171 Pro-Bowl votes, well ahead of second-place Patrick Mahomes (116,235).

Jackson has mesmerized fans with his dynamic runs and big plays downfield. He has led the Ravens to an 8-2 record and first place in the AFC North.

On the year, Jackson has thrown for 2,258 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions (106.3 passer rating). He has also run for a team-high 788 yards with six touchdowns.

Jackson, however, isn't the only Baltimore player getting respect from the fans.

Patrick Ricard, who plays offense and defense, leads all AFC fullbacks with 22,833 votes.

Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda (39,974) and Orlando Brown Jr. (30,973) also lead their positions at guard and tackle, respectively.

Marcus Peters is the top cornerback with 43,338 votes.