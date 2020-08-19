Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has landed a new endorsement deal with Oakley, which is also an official supplier to the NFL.

Jackson wore Oakley’s Football Shield in nearly every game of the 2019 season. He is sporting a darker version of the shield throughout this year's training camp and he'll need league approval to wear that version during games.

"Hopefully, if I'm able to wear that visor," Jackson said. "I hope I can. I don't know. It's just a practice thing right now."

Jackson has worn Oakley gear since he was four years old, so it a natural fir for sponsorship. Even if the darker visor is not approved, Jackson will wear Oakley’s Football Shield with Prizm Clear this season, That lens technology is designed to enhance color and contrast in the football environment.

Jackson will also support the Oakley brand off-the-field, wearing a range of lifestyle eyewear, including Sutro, Deadbolt, Sylas and other styles.

“Oakley has been a part of my journey since my youth football days – giving me vision, confidence and swagger,” Jackson said. “Can’t do much better than that – excited for what is next, the sky is the limit.”

Oakley also announced a new partnership with the Ravens that will include product education, player gifting, media, content creation and other strategies. With Oakley’s licensee deal with the NFL, the brand offers Ravens eyewear for fans,.

Oakley has produced football shields for helmets for over 20 years, bringing the brand’s leading optical innovations to football athletes of all levels. Last year, the brand announced a monumental four-year partnership with the National Football League, becoming an official on-field partner.

Jackson is just the latest NFL player to work with Oakley, joining Patrick Mahomes II of the Kansas City Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Derwin James Jr. of the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Lamar is a one-of-a-kind athlete. He is truly unstoppable,” said Ben Goss, Oakley Global Marketing Director. “Unconventional, effective and fearless – players like Lamar don’t come around that often, and we could not be more excited to have him be a part of Team Oakley.”

