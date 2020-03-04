RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Lamar Jackson Has A Clear Offseason Plan ... Get Better in Every Facet

Todd Karpovich

Just days after the Ravens were upset by the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs, quarterback Lamar Jackson had a meeting with coach John Harbaugh about how he can get better this offseason.

Considering Jackson was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, the conversation wasn't very long.

Jackson has continuously impressed his coaches and teammates with his work ethic and he has a clear plan to improve his speed, accuracy and strength before the 2020 season kicks off. 

“I want to work on my timing, getting the ball out even faster because those guys in the league, they’re coming,” Jackson said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Defensive guys, they’re running 4.4s, 4.5s. It’s like, ‘Man, we’ve got to get this ball out of your hand and put it in a dynamic playmaker’s hands faster.’ I want to work on everything, though, even the running. I just want to be a great player.”

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015).

Jackson is just the ninth player to ever win both the Heisman Trophy and NFL MVP, joining Frank Sinkwich (1944), Paul Hornung (1961), Roger Staubach (1971), O.J. Simpson (1973), Earl Campbell (1978 and 1979), Marcus Allen (1985), Barry Sanders (1997) and Cam Newton (2015).

In a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs, Jackson completed 31 of 59 pass attempts for 365 yards with the two interceptions. He also ran for 143 yards and touchdown on 20 carries, but also lost a fumble. Overall, Jackson produced 508 of Baltimore's 530 yards of total offense.

Jackson has taken some criticism for that playoff loss because he is now 0-2 in the postseason.

However, his progress and mentality are the least of Harbaugh's concerns. 

"He really understands where he needs to improve in order for us to keep making steps as an offense. It’s really interesting to look at Lamar Jackson, because look at the progress he made in the last year," Harbaugh said. "Because the same question, I think you might have asked it last year, how is he going to get better going forward?  And he did a good job, right? He’s 23 years old. 

"He’s younger than Joe Burrow. So, he has a pretty good head start right now. He’s along the way. The Manning brothers combined to, they had five losses in their first five playoff games before they won one. [Joe] Montana, [Steve] Young and [Brett] Favre didn’t start a playoff game until their third season, [Drew] Brees and [Troy] Aikman, until their fourth season, and [Aaron] Rodgers until his fifth season. Interesting. So, everybody is different, right? But I’m really confident in Lamar and his understanding the things he needs to do to get better, and that he’s going to work really hard to keep building himself up as a player.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Kyle Van Noy

One player that could interest the Ravens is New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who is an unrestricted free agent. Van Noy, who turns 29 on March 26, has a solid motor and his price tag could be lower than other free-agent pass rushers, such as Jadeveon Clowney who is looking for a $20 million per season. Van Noy was a key player for the Patriots and finished with 15.5 sacks and 34 quarterback over the past three seasons.

Todd Karpovich

by

Dillon88

Ravens Plan to Use Franchise Tag on Linebacker Matt Judon

The Ravens will use the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, according to multiple reports. However, the designation doesn't mean he will remain with the team.The Ravens could consider trading Judon if they get an appealing offer of drafts picks. The franchise tag, which will cost the Ravens just over $16 million, will also allow general manager Eric DeCosta more time to possibly work out a new deal for Judon.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Need to Spend Wisely in Free Agency

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has some flexibility with the team's salary cap to pursue players in the free-agent market. Baltimore, however, certainly is not in position to get into a bidding war. The Ravens currently have $30.7 million in salary-cap space, which ranks in the bottom third of the NFL.DeCosta wants to add a pass rusher, inside linebacker, wide receiver and offensive lineman this offseason. The marquee players, such as Jadeveon Clowney, Amari Cooper and Blake Martinez, are going to want huge paydays and could price themselves out of the Ravens comfort zone. The team would likely shy away from any contracts in the $20-million per year range.

Todd Karpovich

Is A.J. Green Off the Table for Ravens?

There are reports that the Cincinnati Bengals will use the franchise tag on wide receiver A.J. Green to prevent him from testing the free-agent market. This might force the Ravens to adjust their plans because Green was a potential target for the team.Baltimore is looking to add another veteran playmaker at wide receiver and Green could have potentially fit the bill. Perhaps, the Bengals might consider trading him if he decides to hold out. Either way, Green might be a gamble at this stage of his career.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Can Find Playmaker at Wide Receiver in Later Rounds of Draft

The Ravens want to add a playmaking wide receiver to provide MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson with another target. This year's NFL Draft is deep at that position and Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta will likely be able to pick up a talented players in the second round or later. Here are some wide receivers that could potentially be picked up in the second round or later for the Ravens, according to ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.

Todd Karpovich

Two of Ravens Potential Draft Targets Injured at Combine

Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and LSU's Patrick Queen, a pair of linebackers potentially being targeted by the Ravens in the upcoming draft, were each injured at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to multiple reports. Both players appeared to have a hamstring issue in their second attempt at running the 40-yard dash. The extent of the injuries remain uncertain.Murray had a time 4.52 in his first attempt at running the 40-yard dash. Queen finished the same sprint at 4.50.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Mock Draft Predictions: Part 6

The Ravens need to add depth at linebacker and LSU's Patrick Queen has emerged as a viable target with the team's 28th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.Queen has the talent to make an immediate impact in Baltimore because of his speed and physicality. He was ranked third on the Tigers with 77 tackles with 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over 14 games last season.

Todd Karpovich

Do the Ravens Really Want to Disrupt the Tight Ends Room?

There were several reports this week about teams being interested in acquiring Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst. The New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans each could use a dependable playmaker at that position. Hurst is behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the Ravens' depth chart and that has led to speculation the Ravens might be willing to listen to trade offers. Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta said he likes having all three players on the roster.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Ready to Give Martindale More Weapons On Defense

The Ravens are preparing to give defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale more playmakers this offseason.Baltimore was ranked fifth for overall defense this season, allowing 300.6 yards per game. Martindale helped revamp the Ravens' secondary that was ranked in the bottom third of the league in the early part of the season to among the best in the NFL entering Week 17. The Ravens rewarded Martindale by making him the highest paid defensive coordinator in the NFL with an extension that averages a reported $3.25 million per season.

Todd Karpovich

by

Dillon88

AFC North Poised to Become Heisman Trophy Central for Quarterbacks

If the Cincinnati Bengals select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, he'll become the fourth former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback in the AFC North. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the award in 2016 at Louisville, and Cleveland's Baker Mayfield took home the accolade the following year while at Oklahoma. Baltimore's backup quarterback Robert Griffin III won the Heisman Trophy in 2011 at Baylor. While Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn't win the Heisman, he represented the old guard of the division.

Todd Karpovich