Lamar Jackson Pegged for 995.5 Rushing, 3,199.5 Passing Yards

Lamar Jackson is perhaps the most dangerous dual-threat quarterback in the NFL.

The Ravens signal-caller was the league MVP last season after for throwing for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns. Jackso n also finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

What is he going to do for an encore?

The prognosticators at Caesars Sportsbook set the over/under for rushing yards at 999.5 for Jackson in 2020. They set the over/under for passing yards for Jackson at 3,199.5.

Ideally, the Ravens would like for Jackson to run less so he's less prone to an injury. Jackson, however, doesn't plan to dramatically alter his game as long as his performance leads to wins.

"To be honest, it really doesn't matter, as long as it's going to help us win the game," Jackson said. "But I doubt that I am going to be carrying the ball a lot going further into the future, because we have dynamic running backs and even more receivers."

Jackson does have plenty of weapons at his disposal — a pair of sure-handed tight ends in Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst and a speedy downfield receiver in Marquise Brown.

Baltimore added two more receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft — Devin Duvernay and James Proche.

Last season, Baltimore broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record with 3,296 yards. All three running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — are back in the fold. The Ravens also added Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in the draft and he will battle for playing time in his rookie year.

Jackson plans to have an even better season in 2020 and take the Ravens even farther in the playoffs.

"The sky is the limit," he said." I just want to be a better player than I was last year. I need to win a playoff game before anything because I'm tired of that already. Once I get tired of something, I have to make it happen. So, that's my goal right now; focus on being a better player all around. Not just a [better] player, but teammate as well."