Lamar Jackson Learns Hard Lessons from Playoff Setbacks

Todd Karpovich

Prior to last season's playoff game against Tennessee, Lamar Jackson was asked how the Ravens could avoid a second straight one-and-done scenario.

Jackson said the team had to start fast and avoid mistakes.

The Ravens failed to execute that strategy and were never in the game in the 28-12 setback. The prior season, Baltimore lost to the Chargers 23-17 in the wild-card round after being held scoreless in the first half. 

While Jackson is the reigning NFL MVP, he is now 0-2 in the postseason. He learned another valuable lesson in that loss to the Titans: never look past your next opponent. 

“It’s any given Sunday. You can’t underestimate no team, no opponent and that’s what we did," Jackson said on the Complex’s Load Management podcast.

Jackson was not the reason the Ravens lost. 

He was 31-of-59 for 365 yards with the two interceptions. He also ran for 143 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. That's 508 yards of total offense; the Ravens had a total of 530 yards. Even so, Baltimore's offense produced just one touchdown and two field goals.

“I had a lot of mistakes on my behalf,” said Jackson. “Three turnovers — that shouldn’t happen. But they came out to play.”

Baltimore had no answer for Titans running back Derrick Henry, who finished with 195 yards on 30 carries. Henry also threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis.

That performance by Henry prompted the Ravens to boost the defensive line this offseason. 

The team acquired Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed Derek Wolfe as a free agent from the Denver Broncos. In addition, the Ravens added a pair stout defensive tackles in the 2020 NFL Draft — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington. 

Still, much of the Ravens' success next season will hinge on Jackson. He is looking to end the frustration in the playoffs.

Jackson has certainly learned some hard lessons. 

 

 

