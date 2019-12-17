RavenMaven
Jackson Receives Fourth Nomination for FedEx Air & Ground Awards

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Air Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the New York Jets. 

Jackson completed 15 of 23 attempts (65.2 percent) for 212 yards, league-leading 5 touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 134.4 passer rating in a 42-21 win. 

This is Jackson’s fourth Air nomination, to go along with his Ground nomination following his running performance in Week 6. Jackson has won every instance he’s been nominated so far this season.

Other "Air" Nominees:

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston completed 28 of 42 attempts (66.7 percent) for 458 yards, 4 touchdowns and one interception for a 124.9 passer rating in a 38-17 win over the Detroit Lions.

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees completed 29 of 30 attempts (96.67 percent) for 307 yards, 4 touchdowns and no interceptions for a 148.9 passer rating in a 34-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football.

Ground Nominees

Arizona running back Kenyan Drake rushed for 137 yards on 22 attempts (6.23 avg.) and four touchdowns in a 38-24 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Seattle running back Chris Carson rushed for 133 yards on 24 attempts (5.54 avg.) and two touchdowns in a 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 117 yards on 24 attempts (4.88 avg.) and two touchdowns in a 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Each Tuesday morning of the regular season, through Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, fans can visit NFL.com/FedEx or the NFL Twitter page to vote for their favorite performances of the week, with FedEx awarding a $2,000 donation in the winning players’ names to The USO.

