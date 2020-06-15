Lamar Jackson Reportedly Not Injured After Jet Ski Tumble

Lamar Jackson gave the Ravens and their fans a scare when a video surfaced of him falling over a jet ski in Florida.

The incident happened when Jackson appeared to scramble during a beach football game and fell over over a nearby jet ski. He did not suffer any injuries, according to multiple reports.

That's good news for the Ravens and Jackson, who was named the unanimous NFL MVP last season. The Ravens have Super Bowl aspirations with Jackson under center.

However, the incident might prompt the Ravens to put some restrictions on Jackson's offseason activities so that he could avoid potential injuries.

Jackson is coming off one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record.

Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

He is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015).

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

The Ravens want him to continue that success in 2020.