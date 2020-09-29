Jackson No Superman Against Chiefs' 'Kryptonite'

BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can turn into Superman against most opponents,

The Chiefs, however, are his "kryptonite" where he turns into an average player.

Jackson fell to 0-3 against Kansas City over his young career with a 34-20 loss in Week 3.

The latest game on Monday night was the most lopsided matchup.

Jackson had one of his worst games as a starter, completing 15 of 28 passes for 97 yards (73.1 rating) in front of a national Monday night audience. He was also sacked four times and endured five quarterback hits.

When asked about the Chiefs success against him, Jackson called them ""Our kryptonite."

The only other team that has managed to beat Jackson in the regular season is the Cleveland Browns, who won 40-25 on Sept. 29, 2019. That had also been Jackson's last regular-season loss.

Following the latest loss to Kansas City, Jackson was at a loss for words.

"Just wasn’t on point tonight, that’s all," he said. "We’ve got to get ready for practice and get better.”

Over three games against Kansas City, Jackson has completed 50 of 95 his passes (53%) for 511 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Jackson has been completely outdueled by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 385 yards with four touchdowns and did not take a sack in the Week 3 victory.

When asked about Mahomes' performance, Jackson responded: "Outstanding."

Jackson is sometimes irked when he is compared to Mahomes. He points out that the Chiefs quarterback has won a Super Bowl, while he is still looking to win his first playoff game.

Kansas City simply makes Jackson look like an average quarterback.

In this series, it's Mahomes who wears a red cape and flies high.