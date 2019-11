Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won his fourth AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes (75.0 percent) for 169 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions for a 139.4 passer rating in the Ravens’ 45-6 win over the LA Rams. He also ran for 95 yards on eight carries,

Jackson is the first player in either the AFC or NFC to win the award four times this season.

Jackson also padded his resume for MVP honors.