How much will Lamar Jackson run? That's to be determined

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — One of the biggest questions surrounding the Ravens is how much will quarterback Lamar Jackson run this season.

That answer is to be determined.

“I think we’ll all have to wait and find out," Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "I think it’s something that we can do, and obviously, [with] Lamar's skillset and dynamic athletic ability, that’s just something that we can have available every week.

"We’ll do a little bit more of it this week [and] a little less of it the next week. So, I think that’s always on the table – those type of things. I think it’s also an in-game feel for how the game is going – how the defense is playing [and] all those different things."

Last season, Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history. He also threw for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

Jackson challenges defenders with that dual-threat ability. The Ravens are going to let him make plays, whether that means running or throwing the ball downfield.

"I think we’re at the point now where we have a petty good menu when we go into a game, and we can kind of see how the game is going, and we understand that things are going to change in the course of the game," Roman said. "It’s something that we can definitely hang our hat on at times, and other times we won’t.”