Jackson's Faith Keeps Him Humble

Lamar Jackson feels blessed.

That's also how he stays humble.

The Ravens quarterback is having an MVP-caliber season, but he consistently impresses his coaches, teammates and fans with that modesty.

Jackson credits his faith for his success.

"The Lord. The Lord. I give Him all his praise, the glory, the honor, because without him I could have been doing anything," Jackson said. "It's crazy. I'll be thinking about it, talking to Him throughout the day like, ‘Man, appreciate you. I thank you.’ Because, when you feel like you're bigger than the Lord, that's when all that success dies.

"It goes away. You have to let Him know He's the reason you're having that much success. I appreciate that from Him, and I have my family around me, my teammates – great teammates, coaching staff. We just have to keep it going and let the Lord know He's No. 1.”

In his first full season as a starter, Jackson has led Baltimore to a 12-2 record and helped the Ravens produce single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (58), points (472) and rushing yards (2,830).

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 2,500 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. He has 2,889 passing & 1,103 rushing yards, with two games still to play.

Jackson has also become an icon in Baltimore and around the NFL with his No. 8 jersey selling out in retail and online stores. He even started his own line of apparel that has also been selling out

“I try to block out all the noise, whether it's a positive or negative," he said. "I don't try to get caught up into it, just like I didn't at the beginning of the season. People are hopping on our bandwagon now, but we all knew what we had with ourselves in the building. But, like I said, I block it out. I play ball. That's all I'm here for.”

Jackson has said from the day he was drafted that his goal was to bring a Super Bowl back to Baltimore. He has the Ravens on track to accomplish that mission. Baltimore can wrap up the top seed and home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs with a win at Cleveland in Week 16.

In a week where Jackson was named to his first Pro Bowl, the upcoming game and team goals are his only focus.

"We compete our butts off with one another to make each other better, because we know we have a great offense and a great defense," Jackson said. "So, when we face anyone outside of the building, we know it's game over. We know what we can do, so we've just been having success at all attributes. So, we're just going to keep it going.”