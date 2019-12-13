Raven Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Jackson's Record-Breaking Night Paces Ravens to AFC North Title

Todd Karpovich

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson shined in the national spotlight. 

The Ravens quarterback broke the single-season quarterback rushing record and threw five touchdown passes, leading Baltimore past the New York Jets 42-21 in a Week 15 Thursday night matchup.

The Ravens extended their winning streak to 10 games and clinched the AFC North title for a second consecutive season. Baltimore can also secure the top seed throughout the AFC playoffs with a win at Cleveland in Week 16. 

However, the team still has loftier goals, namely winning the franchise's third Super Bowl. 

"The Ravens are AFC champs and we're very proud of that," coach John Harbaugh said. "That's a great accomplishment. It's a great division, and it's our first goal. It's not our top goal, but it's our first goal. So, we're proud of that. That's done. We'll move on and we'll get back to work. We have to get better." 

Jackson needed just 23 yards to surpass Michael Vick, who ran for 1,039 yards in 2006. Jackson had a 20-yard run on the Ravens second play from scrimmage, a two-yard run and then he overtook Vick with a 5-yard run on first-and-goal from the 11.

Jackson finished the night with 86 yards on eight carries, giving him 1,103 yards on the season. 

"It's pretty cool," Jackson said. "[Vick] was my favorite player growing up. It's amazing and I'm going to cherish that forever. I just have to keep it going."

Jackson completed 15 of 23 pass attempts for 212 yards and a 134.4 passer rating. 

On the season, Jackson has thrown for 2,889 yards with an NFL-leading 33 touchdown passes, which also is tied for the franchise season record set by Vinny Testaverde in 1996. 

Those gaudy numbers have made Jackson the favorite for league MVP. 

"I'm enjoying it," Jackson said. "I'm here to game. I have a great group of guys and coaching staff with me. And I couldn't wish to be anyplace else."

Jackson is the fourth quarterback in NFL history with 30 touchdown passes and seven running scores in a single season. The other players to accomplish that feat are Steve Young (1994), Daunte Culpepper (2000) and Cam Newton (2015).

Jackson wasn't the only Ravens player to reach some milestone.

  • Mark Andrews broke the Ravens single-season touchdown record for tight ends with eight. 
  • Brown caught his seventh touchdown pass of the season, which ties a Ravens rookie single-season record with Marlon Brown (2013) and Torrey Smith (2011).

Baltimore scored on its first three drives and never trailed. Jackson threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to rookie Marquise Brown that increased the margin to 28-7 midway through the third quarter and the Ravens cruised to the victory.

The Ravens racked 218 yards on the ground and running back Mark Ingram caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score.

"We knew we had to play a tough offense tonight and that we had to commit to the run." Jets coach Adam Gase said. "We struggled early and that is really a tough offense to play."

The Ravens do have areas for improvement, especially on special teams. Sam Koch had a punt blocked that turned into a touchdown and coverage was spotty.

"We have to get better," Harbaugh said. "We played really well on special teams last week. We played not well at all this week. So, that's an area of concern right now." 

Despite some flaws, the Ravens have proven they are currently the best team in the NFL with victories over other playoff-caliber squads, such as the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.

"It's hard to win a game in this league," Harbaugh said. "Everybody you play puts everything into it. It's a real blessing to be able to stand on the sideline all these years and see these guys play and see how hard they play, how fast they are, how big they are, how well-trained they are." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens-Jets Halftime Report

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson broke the single-season quarterback rushing record and the Ravens opened a 21-7 halftime lead against the New York on Thursday night. Jackson also became the fourth quarterback in NFL history with 30 touchdown passes and seven running scores in a single season. Mark Andrews broke the Ravens single-season touchdown record for tight ends with eight.

Lamar Jackson Breaks QB Rushing Record

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson broke the single-season quarterback rushing record in the first quarter against the New York Jets on Thursday night.

Week 15: Ravens-Jets Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens enters their Thursday night matchup against the New York Jets favored by 16.5-point favorites, the second biggest point spread in franchise history. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson can set the single-season quarterback rushing record with just 23 yards. Temperatures are expected to hover the low 30s for much of the game.

Video: Welcome to Frigid M&T Bank Stadium for Ravens vs. Jets

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore has much at stake for a Thursday night game against the Jets where temperatures are supposed to be in the low 30s at kickoff. Baltimore can clinch the AFC North title with a victory. The Ravens entered the game as 16.5-point favorites.

Ravens Looking to Avoid Letdown Against Jets

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens are heavily favored over the New York Jets heading into their Week 15 Thursday night matchup. Nonetheless, Ravens players and coaches understand the Jets can still be a dangerous team.

Week 15: Ravens-Jets Key Matchups

Trevor Woods

The Ravens can clinch the AFC North with a victory over the New York Jets in their Week 15 Thursday night matchup. Baltimore is favored by two touchdowns, but New York has been playing stout defense.

Video: Ravens First Week 15 Injury Report Includes Jackson, Stanley, Andrews

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are already dealing with a short week with a Thursday night matchup against the New York Jets in Week 15. The latest injury report added to some of the concerns.

Ravens See More Players Going After Lamar Jackson's Legs

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was quick to point out that he suffered a quad injury against the Buffalo Bills throwing from the pocket, and not running the ball. It was a jab at his critics who claim he will inevitably suffer a major injury because of his style of play. Teams, such as the 49ers and Bills, have been hitting Jackson harder in the lower body to slow him down.

Ravens Distancing Themselves from Rest of Playoff Pack

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore has punched its ticket to the postseason. But the Ravens have loftier goals ahead of them, namely locking up that top seed in the playoffs and winning a third Super Bowl.

The 'Baltimore Bullies' Are Back

Todd Karpovich

Earlier in the season, the Ravens were struggling to get to the quarterback and opposing receivers were running freely in the secondary. The Ravens corrected those problems over the current nine-game winning streak and they are back to being the "Baltimore Bullies."