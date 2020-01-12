Notes from the Castle Jan. 12

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens players slowly filtered into locker room at their practice facility carrying black lawn bags to empty their belongings.

A season that had so much promise came to an abrupt end.

After a regular season where they broke a franchise record with 14 wins and shattered the NFL's single-season rushing record, the top-seeded Ravens were outplayed Saturday night in every facet — offense, defense and special teams— in a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional playoffs.

Many of the Ravens players were in disbelief after the game. The following day many of those same players were coming to the realization about the next step of their career.

Cornerback Brandon Carr, who has made 197 consecutive starts, did not know if he'll back with the team because the Ravens would save about $6 million in salary if they release him.

“That’s the name of the game. It’s the nature of the business," Carr said. "We had a lot of guys that made a lot of great plays this year for us, and when they do that, teams are going to be calling for them. It’s still a business, and guys still have aspirations to take care of families and to further their careers as well.

"So, make the best decision for yourself. No love lost, we’re still going to see you on Sundays and continue to make plays and represent ourselves. Nothing stays the same forever.

Other players expressed optimism for the future. The Ravens have several young players on offense, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews, who will look to take the next step in their development this offseason.

"There’s a lot to look forward to," Andrews said. "Obviously, it’ hard to do that right now, but there’s so much coming back, like you said, and we have all the pieces.

"This is a young group; the sky is really the limit, and I’m excited to get back here and start working again, to be honest with you. This sucks to be in this position, but we’ve got the guys that are hungry and have the will to prove everyone wrong.”