Vlog: Notes from the Castle Jan. 9

The Ravens got some good news Thursday, Jan. 9, when running back Mark Ingram was back on the practice field.

Ingram suffered a calf strain Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns and was sidelined the following game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Harbaugh had expressed confidence that Ingram would be available for the divisional round playoff game against the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 11, especially with an extra week of rest because of the first-round bye.

However, he was coy about the running back's status earlier this week. He also downplayed the significance of Ingram's return to the practice field.

“Limited participation," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Thursday. "That’s the definition of it. We’ll see how it goes.”

Ingram, who was acquired by the Ravens as a free agent in March, was second on the team with 1,018 yards on 202 carries. It was the third time in his career that Ingram went over the 1,000-yard plateau for rushing.

The Ravens do have depth at running back with Gus Edwards, who led the team in rushing last season as a rookie, and Justice Hill.

Edwards had 711 yards on 133 carries (5.3 y.p.c) with a pair of touchdowns and the rookie Hill finished with 225 yards on 58 carries with two scores.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman the Ravens will not have any drop-off in the running game if Edwards is forced to carry the load against Tennessee with Hill as the main backup.

He’s very prepared for that. We love our backs, and Gus [Edwards] is obviously a very important part of that group," Roman said. "I think he would love lots of action, like you want him to. He’ll be ready. We really don’t have to skip a beat.”

As far as the Titans, linebacker and former Raven Kamalei Correa (illness) was back on the field Thursday. Neither wide receivers Adam Humphries (ankle) nor Jayon Brown (shoulder) were on the practice during media availability.