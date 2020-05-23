'Ravens North' Jets Add Another Former Baltimore Player

Joe Flacco became the latest former player for the Baltimore Ravens to sign with the New York Jets.

Flacco reportedly agreed to a one-year, $1.5-million deal for this upcoming season with an opportunity to make another $3 million in incentives.

New York general manager Joe Douglas was a scout in Baltimore where he learned under former Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome and his protege Eric DeCosta, who now runs the team.

Douglas left Baltimore to become the director of college scouting for the Chicago Bears in 2015. The following season he joined the Eagles as their vice president of player personnel. The Jets hired Douglas in June 2019 to replace Mike Maccagnan as the general manager.

Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP, is one of nine former Ravens on the Jets roster, joining linebackers C.J. Mosley and Patrick Onwuasor, tight end Daniel Brown, running back Kenneth Dixon, safety Bennett Jackson, defensive lineman Bronson Kaufusi, offensive lineman, Alex Lewis and wide receiver Breshad Perriman, who was a first-round pick in Baltimore in 2015.

Flacco is expected to be the main backup to Sam Darnold, who was the third overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft.

However, Flacco, the 18th overall selection in the 2008 draft, underwent neck surgery in early April to repair a herniated disk and he likely won't be fully cleared to play until the end of August or September. Still, he provides a veteran presence for Arnold and will closer to his New Jersey home.

Flacco led the Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII. Douglas is hoping some of that magic can wear off to some of his new Jets teammates.