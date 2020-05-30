Jimmy Smith Could See Action at Safety for Ravens

Jimmy Smith has been a mainstay in the Baltimore Ravens' secondary since being selected in the first round of the 2011 draft.

His role could change this season.

Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Smith could also see some time at safety. The other cornerbacks, such as Marlon Humphrey, are also versatile enough to conquer different roles.

"With Jimmy, his role will probably be to roll in there and play some safety," Harbaugh said. "We put Marlon at nickel quite a bit last year, so Marlon can go in there and matchup inside, and Jimmy can play outside. I wouldn't be surprised at all if you saw those three corners on the field. We could put four corners on the field very easily."

Smith was an unrestricted free agent fo the first time in his career this offseason and stated his preference to remain in Baltimore. He and the Ravens reached an agreement on a one-year contract that pays him a $3.5 million salary with an additional $2.5 million in incentives if he can stay healthy.

"Hey Ravens Nation, it's Jimmy Smith, just signing on, telling you guys thank you, love you guys for everything you do," Smith said on Twitter after he inked the contract. "I'm happy to be signing back for another year and excited to go get the 'ship. We cut it short last year, but this is going to be the year for us. Let's keep it together and go Ravens."

Jimmy Smith has the versatility to make plays at safety.

Injury concerns might have hindered Smith's value in the free-agent market. He has played an entire 16-game season just twice over his 9-year career.

Last season, Smith overcame a right knee injury in the regular-season opener against Miami and finished with one interception, six passes defended, one sack, and 30 combined tackles over nine games. Overall, Smith is ranked seventh in franchise history with 14 interceptions.

Smith already signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension that included $21 million in guaranteed money in 2015. The Ravens created $6 million with the salary cap by releasing fellow cornerback Brandon Carr, which helped open the door to re-sign Smith.

Smith made a huge impact in the Ravens' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII when he contained receiver Michael Crabtree on a key fourth down near the end of the gam