RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

What's Next for Ravens Cornerback Jimmy Smith?

Todd Karpovich

Jimmy Smith has battled injuries throughout his career.

But when he's healthy, the Ravens cornerback is one of the team's top playmakers.

Smith, who was drafted by the Ravens in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft, is an unrestricted free agent and has stated his preference to remain in Baltimore. 

Coach John Harbaugh concurs. 

"I want to re-sign Jimmy Smith. He’s the one free agent, I think, in the back end," Harbaugh said. 

Smith, 31, has only played a full season just twice over his nine-year career. In addition to injuries, he has also been suspended twice by the NFL for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs and "improper conduct" toward a former girlfriend.

Last season, he overcame a right knee injury in the regular-season opener against Miami and finished with one interception, six passes defended, one sack, 30 combined tackles over nine games. Overall, Smith is ranked seventh in franchise history with 14 interceptions.

Smith already signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension that included $21 million in guaranteed money in 2015. Smith's price tag could be in the $7-million range per year. The team could create about $6 million with the salary cap by releasing fellow cornerback Brandon Carr.

"The Ravens know how much I love them, and I know how much the Ravens love me, and I went through some stuff," Smith said. "It could have easily gone both ways, so I’m excited and happy to still be here.”

General manager Eric DeCosta has already invested heavily in the secondary. Cornerbacks Tavon Young and  Marcus Peters, in addition to safety Chuck Clark, have already signed contract extensions over the past year. 

"We have a lot of pieces coming back and we gelled together good on the field and played together good. I'm excited to have everyone coming back," Clark said this week. 

The Ravens would also like to finalize a deal with Pro-Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is eligible for free agency in 2022, but he could command a huge contract.

Smith hopes he can continue to play a significant role in that secondary.

It's just another bog decision the Ravens have to make this offseason. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Ravens Make Big Splash with Clowney?

The Ravens have some money to spend in free agency and one of their biggest priorities is finding a pass rusher. There is a hypothetical scenario that has Baltimore signing free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to five-year, $115 million contract.Is this feasible? It's perhaps too early to say, but Clowney, 27 would be a huge boost to the Ravens' potential run to the Super Bowl next season.

Todd Karpovich

by

OmegaPurple1

Next Order of Business for Ravens: Extensions for Stanley and Humphrey?

The recent extension of safety Chuck Clark underscores the Ravens commitment to finalizing deals for their key playmakers before free agency. The next order of business could be securing extensions for left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Both players made the Pro Bowl this past season and Stanley is eligible to become unrestricted free agents in 2021, while Humphrey can hit the open market the following year.

Todd Karpovich

by

Corrupt-

Ravens Mock Draft Predictions Part 5

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun is being tied to the Ravens with the 28th overall pick. This would satisfy a glaring need for the Ravens this offseason. Baun finished his career at Wisconsin with 152 total tackles, 30.5 for a loss; 15.0 sacks, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown); four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over 34 games. He redshirted during his freshman year and missed the 2017 season with a foot injury.

Todd Karpovich

A Look at the Ravens' Rivals in the AFC North

The Ravens won their second straight AFC North title in 2019. Baltimore went 5-1 against its division foes. The only loss was . a 40-25 setback to Cleveland on Sept. 29. It was also the last time the Ravens dropped a regular season game, reeling off 12 straight wins. The Browns, Steelers and Bengals will look to reload for the upcoming season.

Todd Karpovich

by

MAM

Ravens Mock Draft Predictions Part 4

As we edge closer to the 2020 NFL Draft, a general consensus is the Ravens will draft an outside linebacker/edge rusher with the 28th overall pick.That seems like a safe bet considering that position is one of Baltimore's biggest needs this offseason. In addition, the Ravens have not selected a defensive player in the first round since taking cornerback Marlon Humphrey with the 16th overall pick in 2017. Joe Giglio, of NJ.com, envisions the Ravens using their first-round pick on an offensive player for a third consecutive year by selecting Georgia running back D'Andre Swift.

Todd Karpovich

by

Corrupt-

Ravens Sign Safety Chuck Clark to Three-Year Extension

Ravens safety Chuck Clark agreed to a three-year contract extension with the team.Last season, Clark took over the starting job when Tony Jefferson went down with a season-ending knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 6. Clark came up huge and finished with career highs in tackles (68), adding one sack, one interception, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles while starting a career-high 12 games. Playing in all 16 games, he helped the Ravens' defense rank third in points (17.6) and fourth in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Todd Karpovich

by

MAM

Ravens Investment in Secondary Could Continue to Pay Huge Dividends

The Ravens had one of the top secondaries in the NFL last year.The team is making sure that unit will remain mostly intact next season. Safety Chuck Clark became the latest player to receive a contract extension, earning a three-year deal worth worth $16 million, including $10 million in guarantees. This means the Ravens will have both starting safeties — Clark and Earl Thomas — and cornerbacks — Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters — back in the lineup.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Re-Sign Tackle Andre Smith

The Ravens added depth to their offensive line by re-signing veteran tackle Andre Smith to a one-year deal.Smith had originally signed with Baltimore the week prior to the divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans after fellow offensive lineman Parker Ehinger was place on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-4, 325- pound Smith was not active for the playoff game, but will have an opportunity to play a bigger role next season as the main backup to Ronnie Stanley and/or Orlando Brown Jr.

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Ravens OL Bradley Bozeman and Wife Nikki Embark on U.S. Tour to Stop Bullying

Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman and his wife Nikki are on a mission to stop bullying. The couple will embark on a cross-country trip — from Maryland to California — on Feb. 10 in an RV to visit schools and promote their anti-bullying message. The Bozemans plan to return to Baltimore by March 23 so Bradley can begin preparation for offseason workouts with the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson-Mania: The Bobblehead Version

The popularity of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to soar. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum recently unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead featuring Lamar Jackson riding a raven. This is the newest addition to the extremely popular Riding Bobblehead Series and comes following Jackson’s unanimous selection as NFL MVP on Saturday and as Jackson looks to ride the Ravens to Super Bowl LV next season.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW