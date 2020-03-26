Jimmy Smith Has A Message for Ravens Fans: 'Excited to Go Get the 'Ship'

Jimmy Smith already has a Super Bowl ring with the Ravens.

He is looking to add another this season.

"Hey Ravens Nation, it's Jimmy Smith, just signing on, telling you guys thank you, love you guys for everything you do," Smith said on Twitter. "I'm happy to be signing back for another year and excited to go get the 'ship. We cut it short last year, but this is going to be the year for us. Let's keep it together and go Ravens."

Smith recently signed a one-year deal valued up to $6 million with playing incentives Baltimore.

Smith was drafted by the Ravens in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was an unrestricted free agent fo the first time in his career this offseason and stated his preference to remain in Baltimore.

Coach John Harbaugh certainly wanted him back in the fold.

"I want to re-sign Jimmy Smith. He’s the one free agent, I think, in the back end," Harbaugh said.

Injury concerns might have hindered Smith's value in the free-agent market. He has played an entire 16-game season just twice over his 9-year career.

Under his new deal, Smith has a $3.5 million salary with an additional $2.5 million in incentives if he can stay healthy.

Last season, Smith overcame a right knee injury in the regular-season opener against Miami and finished with one interception, six passes defended, one sack, 30 combined tackles over nine games. Overall, Smith is ranked seventh in franchise history with 14 interceptions.

Smith already signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension that included $21 million in guaranteed money in 2015. The Ravens created $6 million with the salary cap by releasing fellow cornerback Brandon Carr, which helped open the door to re-sign Smith.

"The Ravens know how much I love them, and I know how much the Ravens love me, and I went through some stuff," Smith said. "It could have easily gone both ways, so I’m excited and happy to still be here.”

General manager Eric DeCosta has already invested heavily in the secondary. Cornerbacks Tavon Young and Marcus Peters, in addition to safety Chuck Clark, have already signed contract extensions over the past year.

Smith will continue to play a key role with the team.