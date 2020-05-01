RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Fantasy Outlook: Baltimore Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins

Dr. Roto

Many of you watching the draft were probably shocked that the Ravens took J. K. Dobbins with the 55th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. You figured that they already had one of the strongest running back committees with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill. 

READ MORE: Ravens Boost Record Running Attack with J.K. Dobbins

Much like when the Saints took Alvin Kamara years ago, you asked yourself, "How is this guy going to get any immediate playing time?" The answer is relatively straightforward: Dobbins was too good a prospect to pass up, and the Ravens are looking to 2021 when Ingram will be 31 heading into his final year on his contract, and Edwards probably won’t be re-signed by the team.

Dobbins is a spectacular runner who has excellent body control and runs through tackles with ease. He has a burst that is enough to allow him to get around the edge, and he has excellent hands out of the backfield as a receiver. 

Playing with Lamar Jackson will make Dobbins even more lethal, as fantasy owners know that mobile quarterbacks create running lanes for running backs. Dobbins should see plenty of room (much like he did while at Ohio State) and excel at the pro level.

Here’s the problem: it probably won't be in 2020. 

The Ravens still have Mark Ingram, who has not looked like he has lost a step just yet. They have Gus Edwards, who they love to use as a battering ram when they want to run the ball in the second half to close games out. They also have Justice Hill, last year's fourth-round pick, who is a superior receiver out of the backfield. 

Dobbins will get his chances, but with the 2020 season being what it is, he might not have a lot of time to practice with the team. I can see Dobbins getting about ten touches per game in the short-term. 

However, he is the type of player I love to stash and cash later in drafts. He is a surefire handcuff to Ingram, and in case of an injury to someone, he could step right in and dominate.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the 2020 NFL Draft Impacts the AFC North with Grades

The Baltimore Ravens added 10 players in the 2020 NFL Draft; the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers made upgrades to their roster.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson's Rushing and Passing Yards Projections

Lamar Jackson saw his projections set by Caesars Sportsbook with the over/under for rushing yards and over/under for passing yards at 3,199.5.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Officially Sign Three Rookie Free Agents

Baltimore Ravens sign Trystan Colon-Castillo, Center, Missouri; Tyler Huntley, Quarterback, Utah; and, Nick Vogel, Kicker, Alabama Birmingham

Todd Karpovich

Geno Stone Brings Football Savvy to Baltimore Ravens

Iowa safety Geno Stone initially caught the attention of the Baltimore Ravens because of his football I.Q.

Todd Karpovich

Devin Duvernay Has Baltimore Ravens Excited

Coach John Harbaugh almost jumped out of his seat and pumped his first when the Baltimore Ravens landed Devin Duvernay in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Roster Tracker Updates

The Baltimore Ravens recently added 10 players via the 2020 NFL Draft and could add more than 20 undrafted players. Here's a current breakdown of the roster.

Todd Karpovich

J.K. Dobbins Represents Future of Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens were not in the market for a running back in this year's NFL Draft, but J.K. Dobbins was just too good of a player to ignore.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Ranked Second in Post-Draft Power Rankings

The Baltimore Ravens had a successful 2020 NFL Draft, which has kept them in the upper echelon of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Exercise Fifth-Year Option for Marlon Humphrey

Baltimore exercised the fifth-year option of cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was selected by the Ravens in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Add OL D.J. Fluker from Seattle

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, who was released by the Seahawks over the weekend.

Todd Karpovich