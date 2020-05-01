Fantasy Outlook: Baltimore Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins

Many of you watching the draft were probably shocked that the Ravens took J. K. Dobbins with the 55th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. You figured that they already had one of the strongest running back committees with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill.

Much like when the Saints took Alvin Kamara years ago, you asked yourself, "How is this guy going to get any immediate playing time?" The answer is relatively straightforward: Dobbins was too good a prospect to pass up, and the Ravens are looking to 2021 when Ingram will be 31 heading into his final year on his contract, and Edwards probably won’t be re-signed by the team.

Dobbins is a spectacular runner who has excellent body control and runs through tackles with ease. He has a burst that is enough to allow him to get around the edge, and he has excellent hands out of the backfield as a receiver.

Playing with Lamar Jackson will make Dobbins even more lethal, as fantasy owners know that mobile quarterbacks create running lanes for running backs. Dobbins should see plenty of room (much like he did while at Ohio State) and excel at the pro level.

Here’s the problem: it probably won't be in 2020.

The Ravens still have Mark Ingram, who has not looked like he has lost a step just yet. They have Gus Edwards, who they love to use as a battering ram when they want to run the ball in the second half to close games out. They also have Justice Hill, last year's fourth-round pick, who is a superior receiver out of the backfield.

Dobbins will get his chances, but with the 2020 season being what it is, he might not have a lot of time to practice with the team. I can see Dobbins getting about ten touches per game in the short-term.

However, he is the type of player I love to stash and cash later in drafts. He is a surefire handcuff to Ingram, and in case of an injury to someone, he could step right in and dominate.