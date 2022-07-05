The Return Of J.K. Dobbins Is Huge for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens expect running back J.K. Dobbins to come back with a vengeance.

He was poised for a breakout season before a knee injury in a preseason game derailed him last year.

Dobbins was on the sidelines at the recent minicamps doing individual work.

He might not be ready for the start of training camp, but Dobbins is expected to be a high-impact player at some point during the 2022 season.

Dobbins and Gus Edwards, who also suffered a season-ending knee injury last year, are one of the NFL's best one-two punches at running back when they're healthy.

"[If] you talk to J.K., he’s the starting running back ... but he’s got work to do still," coach John Harbaugh said at the recent mandatory camp.

J.K. Dobbins

Dobbins suffered an injury to his left knee after getting tackled on a screen pass in a 37-3 victory over Washington in the third preseason game last year. He was later ruled out for the season.

In 2020, Dobbins had a solid training camp and worked his way up the depth chart to be the starter. He led the Ravens' running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

Dobbins also recorded a rushing score in seven consecutive games, including the wild-card playoff game against Tennessee, which tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history.

The Ravens will be in good shape if he finds that same form this season.

"He’s been working very, very hard, and we are very, very confident that he’ll come back and be the type of player that he was two years ago," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said.