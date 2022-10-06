Joe Burrow Becoming Ravens Arch Nemesis

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he loves playing the Ravens.

Why not?

He put up monster numbers against them last season and will get a chance to shine again in a Week 5 prime-time matchup.

But Burrow likes to face the Ravens for a different reason.

"I love playing the Ravens because they talk. I love that," he said on a Bengals podcast.

Burrow played two of his finest games against the Ravens, throwing for 941 yards with seven touchdowns.

In the Week 16 game in Cincinnati, Burrow threw for a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns. With a 20-point lead and two minutes remaining, Burrow threw a 52-yard pass to Joe Mixon.

Cincinnati aggressively attacked a depleted Baltimore team even when a 41-21 victory was all but secured.

This prompted former Ravens linebacker Bart Scott to say, the Bengals "won a lifetime career ass-kicking from the Baltimore Ravens."

Cincinnati also beat the Ravens 41-17 in Week 7 at M&T Bank Stadium.

"We'd had a good season up to that point, but winning at Baltimore the way we did kind of proved to ourselves that we were who we thought we were," Burrow said this week. "And we just built from that point on and we are looking to have that same thing happen this season."

Before the second game, Burrow took offense to comments that Ravens former defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who said it was not necessary to double or triple team rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase like he did Packers star Davante Adams.



Martindale added: "I don’t think we’re ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe."

Over two games, Baltimore managed to sack Burrow four times.

"I usually don't start the talk, but if somebody pokes me, I can talk a little," Burrow said.

The Ravens need to contain Burrow and his talented group of wide receivers to have any chance at winning the game.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh acknowledged that it's a big challenge.

“He’s the same guy; obviously he’s an AFC championship quarterback," Harbaugh said. "They do what they do with him so well. They built the offense really well around what he does well. It’s not just getting the ball out quick and on time, it’s not just reading coverage; he can hold the ball, he can move in the pocket – they do the play action stuff as well – he’s tough to get down in the pocket. All those things are kind of staples to his game, and I see him doing it just like he’s been doing it.”