John Harbaugh Happy With Lamar Jackson's Pocket Presence, Ability to Handle Blitz

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has taken obvious strides with this passing technique this season.

He ranks eighth in the NFL with 2,447 yards passing with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Jackson, however, has been sacked 28 times, which ranks second among quarterbacks.

Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson has played well under the pressure.

"He’s going to be comfortable, uncomfortable every single week," Harbaugh said. "There are challenges to picking up pressures and blitzes and all those different kinds of things. Lamar does a great job in the pocket. He’s one of the best I’ve seen [at] seeing the pocket, seeing the pressure. He’ll hold the ball longer than most and make throws and make plays running out of the pocket.

"So, I’m very comfortable with what he’s doing and the challenges that he presents the defense, and I want him to play like he plays. Of course, [there are] things that he can get better at. He’s very aware of [that], and he’s the first one to acknowledge them, and he’s going to work on improving.”

In a Week 10 loss to the Dolphins, Jackson was sacked four times and absorbed seven quarterback hits. Miami safeties Jevon Holland blitzed 21 times and Brandon Jones attacked the quarterback 17 times.

The Dolphins stayed in Cover Zero almost the entire game to keep the pressure on Jackson, who completed 26 of 43 pass attempts for 238 yards with a touchdown and interception. Jackson had a 37.5 passer rating on passes of 10 or more yards.

Miami does blitz more than anyone in the league at 38.2%.

The Chicago Bears might employ the same strategy in Week 11, but they blitz 16.2%, which ranks 28th most in the league.

Harbaugh said Jackson and the rest of the Ravens' offense will be ready for the Cover Zero strategy

"We have great ideas against it," Harbaugh said. "Schematically, there is nobody who has better ideas against anything than we do. Certainly, Cover Zero, we have some great answers for it that are going to give people a lot of problems. We just have to welcome the next time they run it."