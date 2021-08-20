Harbaugh Non-Commital About Jackson Playing Vs. Panthers

BALTIMORE — Will Lamar Jackson play the second preseason game against the Panthers?

You're just going to have to wait to find out.

“That’s kind of our thing, just as you know, not to really talk about who’s playing and who’s not playing," Ravens coach John Harbaugh replied when asked about Jackson's availability. "We just kind of take it as it comes and play it out.”

Jackson dressed for warmups but did not play in the first preseason game against the Saints.

Trace McSorley got the start with several key players missing on the offensive line, most notably left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Kevin Zeitler. McSorley is currently out with a back injury.

Jackson missed the first week of training camp because of COVID-19. He returned to practice on Aug. 7 and did not show any ill effects from the illness.

The Ravens could once again be missing starters on the offensive line, including Stanley. The question is whether the team will risk an injury to Jackson if the line is not at full strength.

However, Jackson needs the reps and it seems likely he will play at least a series or two.

Harbaugh was encouraged by Jackson's performance over two days of practice with the Panthers.

"Lamar had a really excellent two days – excellent," Harbaugh said. "I’ll tell you; Lamar is going to beat himself up about every play he didn’t make, you know? He made a lot of plays. It’s just, ‘Hey, let’s look hard at what we did, and let’s try to improve where we can – one day to the next.’”