John Harbaugh Offers More Clarity on 2-Point Conversion Attempt Vs. Packers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh's decision to go for a game-winning 2-point conversion against the Green Bay Packers has polarized the national pundits and local fanbase.

Baltimore pulled to within one point of the Packers on an 8-yard touchdown run by Tyler Huntley. However, Huntley's pass to Mark Andrews on the potential 2-point conversion was incomplete and the Ravens lost 31-30.

Harbaugh offered more insight into the decision this week:

"I talked that over with our coaches even earlier," Harbaugh said. "Really, the decision wasn’t made that early. I talked to him [Tyler Huntley] on the bench about probably doing that. I wanted him to be ready for it, but I wasn’t sure at that point if we were going to go for two or not. That was more of a decision that was made right there late. So, I really wanted to delay that decision until the end and just kind of see how I felt about where we were at. [With] how much time was left; it would have had to have been a situation where it goes down to the wire.

"Forty-two seconds was a little bit more time than you really want to go for two there; I would rather have it be around 20 seconds but decided to do it there at the end. If there would have been any more time than that, we would have certainly kicked it.

"I think really when you look at it, just having thought about it really hard, it’s something you go back … We had a lot of conversation with it on the phones at the time. I’ve thought about it all night – of course you do. There are two choices, and they’re both viable. Either one can turn out right. Either one can turn out wrong. It’s basically 50-50. We talked about a lot, [and] we decided to go for it.

"It didn’t work out. I know half the people are going to say we should’ve kicked it. I get it; they can certainly criticize me for it. I’m OK with that, I criticize myself for it. So, I understand it. That’s just the way it goes. You can’t dwell on it too much, because we definitely have to move on.

"I think it’s a little bit like decisions in life. Maybe it would have turned out differently, [or] maybe it would’ve turned out the same. There’s no guarantee we would’ve gone down the field and won in overtime, either. So, that’s where we’re at. We’ll do the best we can going forward with those kinds of decisions."