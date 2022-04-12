John Harbaugh On Contract Extension for Lamar Jackson: 'It's Going to Get Done'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — If there is any anxiety about Lamar Jackson's contract situation, the Ravens are not showing it.

Coach John Harbaugh reiterated his confidence that a deal will eventually get done with Jackson.

"When he's ready to do it, it's going to become a priority for him, then we're gonna know it, you know? It doesn't have to be a priority for us right now. It's got to be a priority for both sides," Harbaugh said on the Rich Eisen Show. "We can do something, or we can wait. Because we know it's going to get done when it's supposed to get done. Hey, when it's God's will and Lamar's will at the same time, it's going to all fit together."

Jackson will play this season under a fifth-year option that pays him just over $23 million. If the Ravens and Jackson cannot reach a deal after the season, the team can use the franchise tag on him.

The contract negotiations have been put on hold until after the season, according to a report by ProFootballTalk.

"I do believe Lamar when he tells me that, man, he just wants to be the best quarterback he can be, and that's what he's thinking about right now," Harbaugh said. "He doesn't think he has to think about his contract. He feels like he's got time to do it. Yeah, you could argue that one way or the other. But everybody gets to make that decision for themselves. That's a great thing. That's his choice, not somebody else's. ... And when he’s ready, we’ll be ready. And when that happens, we’ll have something."