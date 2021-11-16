John Harbaugh Not Concerned About Ravens Adjusting to Cover Zero

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was under pressure most of the night and had trouble finding his receivers against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10.

Miami employed a Cover Zero defensive scheme, meaning they played man-to-man coverage against the Raven's receivers while the rest of the players blitzed Jackson. It's a strategy that is often used sparingly, but Dolphins coach Brian Flores stayed in that formation because it was working.

The result was a 22-10 victory for the Dolphins that left the Ravens frustrated with their inability to make adjustments.

In a copycat league, other teams might try to emulate Miami's scheme.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh welcomes the challenge.

"You perform better against it," Harbaugh said. We have great ideas against it. Schematically, there is nobody who has better ideas against anything than we do. Certainly, Cover Zero, we have some great answers for it that are going to give people a lot of problems. We just have to welcome the next time they run it."

Jackson completed 26 of 43 pass attempts for 238 yards with a touchdown and interception. He was sacked four times.'

Jackson had a 37.5 passer rating on passes of 10 or more yards.

The Dolphins had their defensive backs keeping the pressure on Jackson with safeties Jevon Holland blitzing 21 times and Brandon Jones attacking the quarterback 17 times.

The biggest issue is the Ravens were not able to make any adjustments by using quick passes, crossing routes, bunch formations, and deep shots downfield.

The Ravens will have to spend some time in the film room and practice field combating this defensive strategy.

"We have to do everything in our power to be prepared for it, in terms of being ready to execute against it, communicate against it and make big plays against it," Harbaugh said. "Live by the sword, die by the sword. So, those plays are going to be hit or miss. The blitzes are going to be hit or miss. So, you have to make them pay with big plays, and that’s what we’re going to work very hard to do.”