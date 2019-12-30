John Harbaugh doesn't often get reflective during the regular season.

His focus is always on the next game.

However, Harbaugh did take a moment to acknowledge his team's unprecedented season.

The Ravens (14-2) set a franchise record for wins and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson Jackson is the leading MVP candidate and is ranked first in the NFL with a franchise-record 36 touchdown passes and third with a 113.3 quarterback rating. Jackson is sixth among all players with 1,206 yards rushing.

Jackson and running back Mark Ingram are the seventh pair of teammates to rush for 1,000 yards each in a single season, and the first since Carolina Panthers running backs Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams in 2009.

"I really feel like it goes back to the players. It goes back to the guys that we had, and we felt like we could build something was different than what was currently, is being, run, most of the time, in the National Football League. So, I start to see the plays being run, and it’s not like completely new. We didn’t make up new plays, but the way the plays are packaged and organized and called, starts with [offensive coordinator] Greg Roman. And the defensive coaches do a great job creatively.

"A lot of these plays were run in San Francisco, back when [Greg] was there with my brother [Jim Harbaugh]. And a lot of them weren’t. A lot of them are different and new. But the players are the ones that put the personality and the flavor to it. Lamar Jackson, obviously, is what we’re talking about, because he was going to be our quarterback, and you build around him."

Baltimore clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs Week 16 against the Browns. So, the Ravens had nothing at stake in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, the Steelers had everything on the line and still lost 28-10.

Robert Griffin III made his first start at quarterback in nearly three years and did an effective job guiding the offense with Jackson getting the day off.

"You saw ‘RG3’ [Robert Griffin III] run the offense today really well. So, that’s something to talk about," Harbaugh said. "It’s something that people will be talking about for a long time. But we won’t be. We’ll be talking about getting ready for the next game.”