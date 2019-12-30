RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

John Harbaugh Takes Moment to Reflect on Record-Setting Season

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh doesn't often get reflective during the regular season.

His focus is always on the next game.

However, Harbaugh did take a moment to acknowledge his team's unprecedented season.

The Ravens (14-2) set a franchise record for wins and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson Jackson is the leading MVP candidate and is ranked first in the NFL with a franchise-record 36 touchdown passes and third with a 113.3 quarterback rating. Jackson is sixth among all players with 1,206 yards rushing.

Jackson and running back Mark Ingram are the seventh pair of teammates to rush for 1,000 yards each in a single season, and the first since Carolina Panthers running backs Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams in 2009.

"I really feel like it goes back to the players. It goes back to the guys that we had, and we felt like we could build something was different than what was currently, is being, run, most of the time, in the National Football League. So, I start to see the plays being run, and it’s not like completely new. We didn’t make up new plays, but the way the plays are packaged and organized and called, starts with [offensive coordinator] Greg Roman. And the defensive coaches do a great job creatively. 

"A lot of these plays were run in San Francisco, back when [Greg] was there with my brother [Jim Harbaugh]. And a lot of them weren’t. A lot of them are different and new. But the players are the ones that put the personality and the flavor to it. Lamar Jackson, obviously, is what we’re talking about, because he was going to be our quarterback, and you build around him." 

Baltimore clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs Week 16 against the Browns. So, the Ravens had nothing at stake in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, the Steelers had everything on the line and still lost 28-10.

Robert Griffin III made his first start at quarterback in nearly three years and did an effective job guiding the offense with Jackson getting the day off. 

"You saw ‘RG3’ [Robert Griffin III] run the offense today really well. So, that’s something to talk about," Harbaugh said. "It’s something that people will be talking about for a long time. But we won’t be. We’ll be talking about getting ready for the next game.” 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

RG3: Victory Over Steelers 'Means Everything

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III tried to deflect the attention. He was preparing for his first start in nearly three years in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but wanted to keep the focus on the Ravens and their magnificent season. Griffin got the start because starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of the lineup because Baltimore already clinched the top spot in the AFC playoffs. Still, he took some pride in leading the Ravens to the 28-10 victory.

Ravens Put Exclamation Point on Historic Season

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore finishes with best record in franchise history at 14-2 and is riding 12-game winning streak. Ravens enter playoffs as top seed in the AFC.

Ravens-Steelers Instant Reaction

Todd Karpovich

Ravens closes out season on 12-game winning streak. Ravens closes out season on 12-game winning streak. Baltimore held the Steelers to just 168 yards of total offense. Even with defensive tackle Brandon Williams and Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas held out of the game, the Ravens defense still shined.Baltimore held the Steelers to just 168 yards of total offense.

Ravens Not Facing Critical Week 17 Game for First Time in Three Years

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have experienced the highs and lows of Week 17 over the last two seasons. There will be no such drama this week.

Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Halftime Wrap

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens broke the single-season rushing record on a nine-yard run by Gus Edwards early in the second quarter. The Ravens now have 3,201 yards rushing, breaking the previous mark held by the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165).

Ravens Ink CB Marcus Peters to Extension

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore rewarded CB Marcus Peters by signing him to a three-year, $42 million extension, according to multiple reports.

Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich

The decision by Ravens coach John Harbaugh to rest some starters for the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers appears to be a shrewd move. The game will likely be played under a steady rain, which makes the risk for injuries even greater. Baltimore (13-2) has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs and has nothing at stake. The Steelers (8-7) need to win and Tennessee to lose to Houston to make the postseason as the sixth seed.

Chuck Clark: Ravens Turnaround Was 'Crazy'

Todd Karpovich

Chuck Clark played a key role in the Ravens' turnaround this season. When fellow safety Tony Jefferson went down with a knee injury Week 5 against Pittsburgh, Clark stepped into the starting role. The Ravens (14-2) were sitting at 2-2 in that game, but closed out the rest of year with a 12-game winning streak.

Week 17: Ravens Report Card vs. Steelers

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens enter the playoffs as the NFL's hottest team, riding a franchise-best 12-game winning streak after beating the Steelers 28-10 in Week 17. Here's the Week 17 report card.

Lamar Jackson Looked Good on Scout Team This Week

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson will watch the regular-season finale against the Steelers from the sidelines. The Ravens quarterback is getting the week off because the team has already clinched the top seed in the playoffs.