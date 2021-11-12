Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    John Harbaugh Shoulders Blame for Ravens Poor Performance

    Baltimore struggled against Dolphins.
    BALTIMORE — Ravens coach John Harbaugh took full responsibility for his team's dismal performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. 

    Most of the issues were with the offense that struggled against Miami's Cover Zero scheme. 

    The Dolphins pulled away for a  22-10 victory, dropping the Ravens to 6-3 on the season. 

    "We were not prepared the way we need to be prepared," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Our schemes weren't up to snuff and we weren't prepared to execute the way we needed to. That's it. Not on one player. Our players played their hearts out. They worked hard all week. We did everything we could to be prepared and we just weren't ready." 

    The Ravens managed 304 yards and were 2 of 14 on third down.

    Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 26 of 43 pass attempts for 238 yards with a touchdown and interception. He also managed just 39 yards on the ground. The offensive line struggled and allowed four sacks.

    "It was hard to get first downs," Harbaugh said. "So, it's hard to get a rhythm when you can't get started. You know, too many times we didn't get started, too many three-and-outs. And there was some crowd noise and things like that in terms of communication. 

    "And sometimes you have to handle blitzes and put plays together that are a little more complicated. That's no excuse. We just didn't handle it well. They were blitzing us, and we have to handle it better. And that's on us as coaches.” 

    The schedule gets much tougher for the Ravens,

    After they play the Bears in Week 11, Baltimore had two games with Pittsburgh and Cleveland, along with matchups against the Packers and Rams. 

    The coaches have some time to make the necessary adjustments.

     We have to go to work. We have to be better," Harbaugh said. "So, if we're going to win next week, we have to – we'll play a lot better because we'll coach a lot better in Chicago.” 

