Franchise Tag for Judon?

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are expected to place the franchise tag on linebacker and sacks leader Matthew Judon, according to a report by ESPN.

That designation would cost Baltimore about $16.3 million, according to Over the Cap. 

It was also buy the Ravens more time to negotiate a new deal or perhaps trade Judon for more draft picks.

Judon put himself in position for a big payday after leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He also ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits.

Comparably, Za'Darius Smith, who was the Ravens' sacks leader in 2018, signed a four-year, $66 million deal the Green Bay Packers as a free agent. Judon might command a similar contract.

Judon will want a contract for at least that amount or more, considering how many teams need an effective pass rusher, including the Ravens.

Coach John Harbaugh is lobbying for Judon to remain in Baltimore.

"We're going to try to get as many of these guys re-signed as we can. Matt [Judon] is probably right at the top of the list, for sure," coach John Harbaugh said. There are a lot of things that can go into that, as we all know – the business part of it that agents and general managers that they deal with back and forth and all that.

"So, I'll stay out of that. Probably Matt will stay out of that, too, and we'll let everybody do their jobs. But, our goal will be to have Matt back. That's what we'll try to do."

Judon was selected by the Ravens in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He made almost an immediate impact.

Now, he can sit back and let his agent do the heavy lifting for a new deal in Baltimore or elsewhere. 

Broncos Predicted to Sign Ravens Free-Agent DL Michael Pierce

The Broncos could look to the secondary free-agent market to plug some holes in the defensive trenches. One such candidate is former Baltimore Ravens' standout Michael Pierce.Pro Football Focus ranked Pierce as their No. 42 free agent and predicts that he'll ultimately land with Vic Fangio in Denver.

Chad Jensen

Todd_Karpovich

Report: Martindale Becomes Highest Paid Defensive Coordinator in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens inked defensive coordinator Don Martindale to a three-year deal that will make him the highest paid coordinator in the NFL, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Last month, Martindale interviewed for the head coaching job with the New York Giants. However, the team hired Joe Judge, who served as both the Patriots' special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach last season.

Todd Karpovich

Publisher's Notebook: Is NFL Labor Strife on the Horizon?

The NFL owners approved the terms of potential new collective bargaining agreement. Now, the onus on the players to follow suit, but that remains uncertain.The players will discuss whether to accept a new agreement beginning on Feb. 21, but the vote could go either way judging by some of the reactions in social media. Both sides are looking to replace the 10-year labor agreement that expired in March 2021 and avoid some type of potential lockout.

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh to Skip Scouting Combine

Ravens coach John Harbaugh will not attend the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine because of recent knee replacement surgery, according to multiple reports. Harbaugh, who was named the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year this past season, is not the only coach bypassing the trip to Indianapolis. Neither the Broncos nor the Rams are sending their assistants to the event, according to reports. However, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will attend the combine and is expected to meet with the media on Feb. 25.

Todd Karpovich

Mark Andrews Was Ranked Among Best Tight Ends in 2019

Mark Andrews' performance in 2019 earned him the designation as one of the best performing tight end in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. The ratings were based on yards per route run, passer rating when targeted, deep receiving performance, slot receiving performance, drop rate, contested targets/catches, yards after contact per reception/forced missed tackles and run-blocking/pass-blocking, among other metrics. San Francisco's George Kittle was ranked as the best overall tight end.

Todd Karpovich

The Potential Second-Year Impact of Marquise Brown

Several Ravens players marveled at the speed of receiver Marquise Brown last season. Brown was surprised because wasn't even running at 100 percent.He had undergone offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot the prior offseason and he was hampered by the injury for most of his rookie year. Still, Brown had the ability to run past defenders and made several high-light reel receptions. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns.

Todd Karpovich

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Gets the Hall-of-Fame Treatment

Lamar Jackson had one of the best seasons of any quarterback in NFL history. Now, that performance will be immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The shrine recently received a jersey and helmet worn by Jackson during the past season. The items will go on display in late February in the "Pro Football Today Gallery" to commemorate Jackson's record-setting season when he became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010.

Todd Karpovich

Invading the Enemy: Is Steelers NT Javon Hargrave a Possible Free-Agent Target for Ravens?

The Ravens might need to replenish their defensive line because of the potential loss of some key players. Michael Pierce, Justin Ellis, Domata Peko and Jihad Ward are unrestricted free agents. The Ravens could help fill the void by signing Steelers nose tackle Javon Ward, according to a report by Pro Football Focus. PFF predicts Hargrave will ink four-year, $48 million deal with Baltimore with $28 million in guaranteed money.

Todd Karpovich

Will Ravens End LSU Drought in 2020 Draft?

Baltimore has never taken someone from the SEC school in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007. The Ravens have taken 11 players from both Alabama and Oklahoma, which is the most among all schools. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta could end that LSU drought this year, maybe even in the first round. There are a pair of Tigers that could be potentially be on the Ravens radar with the 28th overall pick, according to draft analysts.

Todd Karpovich

Robbo15_

Ravens Will Closely Monitor O-Line Dynamic

The Ravens offensive line was among the best in the NFL last season, paving the way for a record-setting running attack.While Baltimore would like to keep that unit mostly intact, there is some uncertainty that might affect the offseason because of a pending retirement, suspension and an injury.

Todd Karpovich