RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Big Decision with Judon Looming

Todd Karpovich

There is more hype building around Matthew Judson as the calendar edges closer to the the 2020 league year and free agency period begins.

At this point, the Ravens might need to place the franchise tag on Judon to buy themselves more time to negotiate a new deal. That designation will cost them about $16 million.

Judon put himself in position for a big payday after leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He also ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits.

Comparably, Za'Darius Smith, who was the Ravens' sacks leader in 2018, signed a four-year, $66 million deal the Green Bay Packers as a free agent. Judon might command a similar contract. 

Judon will want a contract for at least that amount or more, considering how many teams need an effective pass rusher, including the Ravens.

Coach John Harbaugh is lobbying for Judon to remain in Baltimore.

"We're going to try to get as many of these guys re-signed as we can. Matt [Judon] is probably right at the top of the list, for sure," coach John Harbaugh said. There are a lot of things that can go into that, as we all know – the business part of it that agents and general managers that they deal with back and forth and all that.

"So, I'll stay out of that. Probably Matt will stay out of that, too, and we'll let everybody do their jobs. But, our goal will be to have Matt back. That's what we'll try to do."

Judon was selected by the Ravens in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He made almost an immediate impact. 

Now, he can sit back and let his agent do the heavy lifting for a new deal in Baltimore or elsewhere. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Create More Financial Flexibility

The Baltimore Ravens have $31.4 million in salary-cap space with the recent release of safety Tony Jefferson, according to the latest figures by Over The Cap. While that still ranks 20th among all 32 NFL teams, the increased cap space provides Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta will more financial flexibility to land a key free agent. The Ravens need to add a pass rusher, wide receiver and offensive line support.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Ravens OL James Hurst Suspended Four Games for Violating NFL Drug Policy

Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst was suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Hurst is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to his team’s active roster on the Monday following the team’s fourth game.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Ravens Defensive Line Faces Key Departures

The Ravens have traditionally been stellar against the run because of their stout defensive lineman. Last season, Baltimore allowed just 93.4 yards rushing per game, which ranked fifth in the NFL. However, the Ravens have several key playmakers that are unrestricted free agents and could test the market, including Michael Pierce, Justin Ellis, Domata Peko and Jihad Ward.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Ravens Part Ways with Safety Tony Jefferson

The Baltimore Ravens terminated the contract of veteran safety Tony Jefferson, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Feb. 14. Jefferson suffered a season-ending knee injury Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which opened the door for Chuck Clark to take over the starting job. Clark excelled along side Earl Thomas and was rewarded with a three-year $16 million contract extension earlier in the week.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Sign Specialist/DB Jordan Richards to One-Year Deal

The Ravens signed Jordan Richards to a one-year deal.Richards, 27, spent most of the season on special teams, finishing with seven tackles. He also scored a touchdown on a failed punt attempt by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale.The Ravens added Richards on Oct. 24 after he was released by the Patriots. New England needed the roster space after picking up Justin Bethel, who was released by Baltimore to save a potential fourth-round compensatory pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

M&T Bank Stadium Ranks No. 2 for Overall Satisfaction in NFL’s Voice of the Fan Survey

In the NFL’s annual "Voice of the Fan" survey – a poll that rates the game-day experience satisfaction of fans – the Baltimore Ravens/M&T Bank Stadium ranked No. 2 overall among all teams in 2019.Baltimore placed in the Top 5 in most major voting categories, earning premier No. 1 rankings for stadium technology, video board content, gamed-ay staff, pre-game concourse activities/fan fests outside stadium, instant replays/in-game highlights, highlights from around the NFL and in-game & fantasy stats.The Ravens also received exceptional marks in overall game-day entertainment (No. 2), food and beverage (No. 2), fan arrival (No. 4) and tailgate experience (No. 4).

Todd Karpovich

Internal Solutions for Ravens Pass Rush

The Ravens admittedly need to improve their pass rush next season.The Ravens finished with 37 sacks last year, which ranked 21st in the NFL. Their top pass rusher, Matthew Judon, is an unrestricted free agent and could also command a big payday on the open market. Coach John Harbaugh said the team will use all of its resources to boost personnel, via free agency or the NFL Draft. The Ravens, however, already have a couple of playmakers on their current roster that can help fill that void if they take the next step in their development.

Todd Karpovich

Next Order of Business for Ravens: Extensions for Stanley and Humphrey?

The recent extension of safety Chuck Clark underscores the Ravens commitment to finalizing deals for their key playmakers before free agency. The next order of business could be securing extensions for left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Both players made the Pro Bowl this past season and Stanley is eligible to become unrestricted free agents in 2021, while Humphrey can hit the open market the following year.

Todd Karpovich

by

Corrupt-

What's Next for Ravens Cornerback Jimmy Smith?

Jimmy Smith has battled injuries throughout his career. But when he's healthy, the Ravens cornerback is one of the team's top playmakers. Smith, who was drafted by the Ravens in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft, is an unrestricted free agent and has stated his preference to remain in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Should Ravens Make Big Splash with Clowney?

The Ravens have some money to spend in free agency and one of their biggest priorities is finding a pass rusher. There is a hypothetical scenario that has Baltimore signing free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to five-year, $115 million contract.Is this feasible? It's perhaps too early to say, but Clowney, 27 would be a huge boost to the Ravens' potential run to the Super Bowl next season.

Todd Karpovich

by

OmegaPurple1