Ravens Could Prioritize Resigning Judon

Todd Karpovich

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon did not let his pending free agency become a distraction this season. 

In fact, he had one of his finest years, leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He also ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits. 

Judon also put himself in position for a huge payday. The question is whether he priced himself out of the Ravens financial comfort zone. 

Za'Darius Smith, who was the Ravens' sacks leader in 2018, signed a four-year, $66 million deal the Green Bay Packers as a free agent. Judon might command a similar contract. 

"We're going to try to get as many of these guys re-signed as we can. Matt [Judon] is probably right at the top of the list, for sure," coach John Harbaugh said. There are a lot of things that can go into that, as we all know – the business part of it that agents and general managers that they deal with back and forth and all that. 

"So, I'll stay out of that. Probably Matt will stay out of that, too, and we'll let everybody do their jobs. But, our goal will be to have Matt back. That's what we'll try to do."

Judon was selected by the Ravens in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He made almost an immediate impact. 

Now, the question is whether he can continue to be a key player in Baltimore or will he go elsewhere. Judon has never worried about landing a new deal. 

“The better I play, the better our team plays, the more it helps me out with the contract,” Judon said earlier this season. “I am not really thinking about that. I have a job to do every day. How selfish would it be for me and to all these guys if I’m just out here pouting about some money?

“I am blessed to be here. So, I am just going to soak it up and take every advantage and opportunity I have to play hard and have fun with my guys.”

Oddsmakers Expect Ravens to Make A Deep Playoff Run Next Season

Fans should not jump off the Baltimore Ravens' bandwagon just yet. Despite an abbreviated playoff run this year, oddsmakers expect the Ravens to contend for a Super Bowl title next season.Caesars Entertainment Corp. has the Ravens at 7-1 odd to reach the Super Bowl, one notch behind the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1). The San Francisco 49ers are third at 8-1, followed by the Saints (11-1), Patriots (14-1) and Steelers (15-1).

Todd Karpovich

Todd Karpovich

Johnny Football

Harbaugh Reflects on Playoff Loss, Grounded Running Game

The Baltimore Ravens picked the worst time to play their worst football.That was the message from coach John Harbaugh when he met with the media nearly one week after his team lost to the Tennessee Titans 28-12 in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. The Ravens were the best running team in the history of the NFL during the regular season, but they steered away from their strengths.

Todd Karpovich

Todd Karpovich

Todd_Karpovich

Harbaugh Doesn't Buy Into Narrative That Ravens 'Choke' in the Playoffs

Moments after the top-seeded Ravens were upset by sixth-seeded Tennessee 28-12 in the AFC divisional playoffs, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey offered a scathing critique."I think you have to look at yourself in the mirror, and I think this team's identity right now is to get in the playoffs and choke," Humphrey said. Humphrey was also referring to the Ravens' 23-17 loss in the wild-card round of last season's playoffs. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has been the focal of those setbacks because he was the starter in both of those games. Coach John Harbaugh was not quite as critical when asked about that label.

Todd Karpovich

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Already Focused on Getting Better, Making Another Playoff Run

Lamar Jackson was coach John Harbaugh's office just days after the Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs.Jackson and Harbaugh discussed ways the young quarterback could get better this offseason, They were already on the same page.

Todd Karpovich

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Had 'Great' Season, 'Disappointing' End

It's been admittedly a tough time at the Ravens practice facility. Almost a week after the playoff loss to the Titans, the coaches and players still had a sense of disappointment. However, coach John Harbaugh was proud of how his team played during the regular when they set a franchise record with 14 wins. The Ravens also set the NFL's single-season rushing record and had won 12 straight games before bowing out to Tennessee.

Todd Karpovich

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Named NFL MVP By Pro Football Writers of America

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received the NFL Most Valuable Player award from the Pro Football Writers of America. Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Todd Karpovich

Todd Karpovich

JanetW

John Harbaugh Named PFWA'S 2019 Coach of the Year; Roman Asst. Coach of Year

John Harbaugh, who led the Ravens to a 14-2 record, the AFC North title and the AFC's No. 1 seed, was selected as the 2019 NFL Coach of the Year, chosen in voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA). Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who oversaw an explosive Ravens offensive unit that set NFL records for rushing yards and featured three PFWA All-NFL selections, was selected as the 2019 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

Todd Karpovich

Todd Karpovich

JanetW

Ravens Hope Marshal Yanda Returns for At Least Another Season

Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda is still playing at a high level. He was named to his eighth Pro Bowl in the past nine seasons. Yanda anchored an offensive line that broke the all-time single-season rushing record. However, Yanda is considering retirement after 13 years in the league. Ravens coach John Harbaugh hopes he changes his mind.

Todd Karpovich

Todd Karpovich

Engram, Urban Shun Eagles to Stay With Ravens

Ravens coach John Harbaugh received some good news about his staff as he begins preparation for the 2020 season. Quarterbacks Coach James Urban and tight ends coach Bobby Engram each declined to pursue with job opportunities with the Philadelphia Eagles, Harbaugh confirmed Jan. 17. Urban was a candidate for the Eagles' offensive coordinator opening. Engram was asked to interview for Philadelphia's opening for a wide receivers coach. Both Urban and Ingram decided to remain in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Pro Bowl Notes

The Ravens tied the 2007 Dallas Cowboys for the most players ever selected to a Pro Bowl in one season when right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was added to the roster. Brown replaces Oakland Raiders tackle Trent Brown, who was scratched with a chest injury. The Ravens also have three offensive linemen on the Pro Bowl roster with Brown, right guard Marshal Yanda and left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Todd Karpovich

Todd Karpovich

JanetW