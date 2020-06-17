Matt Judon Unimpressed with Roger Goodell's Equality Message

Ravens linebacker Matt Judon had a strong message for Roger Goodell, who recently publicly provided his support for the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

It's a bit too late for the sentiment.

"I think we should’ve been questioning why Roger Goodell didn’t say, ‘Black Lives Matter,’ when he was born, or when he became commissioner, or when he was re-elected commissioner," Judon said on a Zoom call with the media. "Racism is not a cool thing. It’s not a trend, like, ‘OK, now let’s all get behind [it].’ Did you not know what the protests were when Martin Luther King Jr. was leading it, or when the Black Panthers stormed the capital building with AK[-47’s]? I feel like everybody should read up on history and educate themselves."

Protests have erupted across the world over George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

A video showed police officer Derek Chauvin placing his knee on the neck of the 46-year-old Floyd for over eight minutes outside a convenience store. Floyd pleaded with Chauvin numerous times to ease the pressure, saying "I can't breathe."

Floyd's death has sparked outrage across the nation, prompting protests and galvanizing professional athletes across all sports to put an end to police brutality on African-Americans.

Chauvin was arrested and later charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers — Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane — that were involved in the arrest were also charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Goodell offered his support for social justice.

“We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter," he said. "I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country.”

Judon questioned the timing of the message.

"It’s not cool now that Roger Goodell said it," Judon said. "He should’ve been saying it, or whoever is now saying it, they should’ve been saying it. When ‘Kap’ [Colin Kaepernick] came out and said, ‘It’s not about The Star-Spangled Banner. It’s not about the song. It’s not about the troops. It’s about how my people are being treated.’ There shouldn’t have been pushback."

Judon said the nation needs to make further strides for racial equality, However, he has seen some progress, underscored by the recent demonstrations across the U.S.

"I feel like that’s the fight since black people have been in America is, ‘Let’s be treated equally.’ You treat your kids equally, just treat humans equally," he said. "I feel like then we can talk about different stuff, but until we are all treated the same and given the same respect and decency as humans, I think stuff needs to be changed.

"I’m with all the protests that we have to do and all of the progress that we have to make. I’m with all of that, but it’s not because Roger Goodell said, ‘Black Lives Matter.’”