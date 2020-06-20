The Ravens are expecting both Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison to make an immediate impact as rookies.

Coach John Harbaugh expects both players to get extensive playing time. Queen, a first-round pick from LSU, to mostly play at middle linebacker and be a three-down player Harrison, a third-round pick from Ohio State, will spend much of his time at weakside inside linebacker.

Fellow linebacker Matthew Judon said the team will need both players to have key roles.

“I think they both can play. I think those were good picks. I think they’re both solid players, and I think they both can play MIKE and WILL," Judon said. "They both can run, obviously, you look at their tape. They move all around the field. They can do a lot of things, and we just have to get them adapted quick. We need them. We have a good linebacking corps.

"They’re coming into a great position with [defensive coordinator] ‘Wink’ [Don Martindale] as the DC and Mike [Macdonald] as the linebackers coach. But I feel like they’ve got to come on strong for us, and we’re going to need those young guys to produce and kind of be the middle of the defense. I think they were great picks.”

Queen emerged as one of LSU’s top defenders in 2019 and played the best football of his college career down the stretch, earning defensive MVP honors in the Tigers' win over Clemson in the national championship game.

Last season, he was a regular starter for the first time as a junior and finished with 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks. That performance was good enough for him to forgo his senior season and emerge as a first-round prospect in the draft.

Harrison was a two-year starter and led the Buckeyes with 75 tackles and added 4.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for losses, and four pass breakups as a senior. A bit of an old-school linebacker, he ranked third in ProFootballFocus.com’s run-stop percentage, a metric that essentially measures impact tackles.

"I think Patrick Queen will play probably at 'Mike' for the most part — right down the middle. Let him use his speed and his instincts to run around and make plays for all three phases, be a three-down guy both in our base package and sub-package," Harbaugh said in a conference call with season ticket holders. "As for Malik, we'll probably start him off at 'Will' in the base package. He also will be representing at 'Mike.' We'll flip those guys around

"Really to say that they'll be at a specific position is probably not actually all that accurate probably because by assignment we flip spots a lot for different things. Sometimes guys play defensive end, sometimes they wind up playing the safety spot."