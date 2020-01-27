Is Judon A Trade Candidate?

RavenMaven
One of the Ravens's most pivotal decisions this offseason lies with Matthew Judon.

The Pro-Bowl linebacker is an unrestricted free agent and the team must decide to whether to resign him, let him test the open market or place a franchise tag on him.

There are reports the Ravens could indeed use that franchise tag and then perhaps trade Judon to a team desperate to boost their pass rush. However, that could be a risky proposition if teams find Judon's price tag too high. 

Coach John Harbaugh indicated after the season the goal was to reach a deal with Judon before a bidding war erupts in the free-agent market. 

"We're going to try to get as many of these guys re-signed as we can. Matt [Judon] is probably right at the top of the list, for sure," Harbaugh said. There are a lot of things that can go into that, as we all know – the business part of it that agents and general managers that they deal with back and forth and all that. So, I'll stay out of that. Probably Matt will stay out of that, too, and we'll let everybody do their jobs. But, our goal will be to have Matt back. That's what we'll try to do."

Judon led the team with 9.5 sacks in 2019 and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He also ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits. He will be a coveted a free agent that should command a top salary.

Za'Darius Smith, who was the Ravens' sacks leader in 2018, signed a four-year, $66 million deal the Green Bay Packers as a free agent. Judon might command a similar contract. 

The Ravens are currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap. 

Judon did not let the contract issue become a distraction this season. Now, he is an enviable position. 

“The better I play, the better our team plays, the more it helps me out with the contract,” Judon said earlier this season. “I am not really thinking about that. I have a job to do every day. How selfish would it be for me and to all these guys if I’m just out here pouting about some money?

“I am blessed to be here. So, I am just going to soak it up and take every advantage and opportunity I have to play hard and have fun with my guys.”

No. 1-1
Theronimo
Theronimo

Franchise would mean he needs to make the average salary of top players? How would we benefit from trading him after that?

