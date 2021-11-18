Justin Houston Earns 100th Career Sack, Son Wants Many More

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens linebacker Justin Houston earned the 100th sack of his career last week against the Dolphins.

Now, he just needs 30 more to meet his son's standards.

"I’ve still got some more work to do, so he’s not too happy," Houston said. "He’s going to work the crap out of me. We’ve got some more goals to reach, so we’re still working.”

When asked what would be an ideal number, Houston replied: “130. He said you can’t retire until you get 130 [sacks]. So, I’m praying, somehow, God makes that happen.”

Houston was signed late in training camp and adapted well to the Ravens complex defense. He is second on the team with three sacks and leads the defense with 13 quarterback hits.

However, Houston has not been overly pleased with his performance.

“I’m not pleased right now. I’m a little disappointed in where I’m at," Houston said. "I know the work me and my son put in this offseason. We put in a lot of work, and … I just know it [can] be like this. You’ve just got to ride the wave and continue to work. Don’t get down on yourself. It’s a long season, so it can change at any moment, and that’s what I’m praying and hoping for, and just continue to work.”

The Ravens will face a tough challenge against Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who is a dual-threat. Fields has the ability to evade the blitz and gain big chunks of yards scrambling out of the pocket.

Houston said containing Fields will require a team effort.

“Rushing a quarterback like that, it [takes] a unit," Houston said. "You’ve got to do it as a group. It’s not individual, it’s no one-man show. It’s got to be done as a team, because everybody has got to be in their rush lane to keep this guy [Justin Fields] back there and make him … You can’t give him a vision. Any type of hole, vision, he’s going to hit it like a running back, so we’ve just got to make him sit back there in that pocket and beat you throwing that ball.”