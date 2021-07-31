UPDATE: Justin Houston Signs 1-Year Deal with Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Defensive end Justin Houston reached a one-year deal with the Ravens, according to multiple reports.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $4 million.

Houston has turned down multiple offers from other teams and wants to sign with the Ravens, according to NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.

"Justin Houston is aware of the cap situation and, ultimately, willing to work with them to make a deal happen despite the opportunity to earn more elsewhere," La Canfora wrote. "Baltimore has a need for a proven edge. Anticipate this long lingering situation to now more quickly."

Houston visited Baltimore in April, but he left without a deal.

The one glaring weakness on the Ravens roster is a veteran pass rusher and the team can solve that challenge by signing defensive end Justin Houston. The team has talent at every other position and has Super Bowl aspirations this season.

The Ravens have a need for an edge rusher after losing several players this offseason.

Matt Judon, who led the team with six sacks last season, signed a new deal with the Patriots as a free agent.

Yannick Ngakoue signed with the Raiders after finishing with eight overall, but only three in nine games for Baltimore.

Jihad Ward, who signed with the Jaguars, managed three sacks last season.

Houston is the type of player that could thrive with the Ravens. He's a durable, aggressive pass rusher that could help fill the void left by those recent departures that could hamper the pass rush.

Houston turned 32 in January, so his age could be a concern among other suitors.Last season, Houston was second on the Colts with eight sacks and 12 quarterback hits over 16 games. He also finished with 25 tackles (eight for a loss), one forced fumble, two fumbles recovered and two safeties.