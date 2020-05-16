RavenCountry
Kyle Juszczyk Has 'Mixed Emotions' About Time with Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Kyle Juszczyk emerged as one of the NFL's top fullbacks with the Baltimore Ravens.

He was a fourth-round pick (130th overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft from Harvard and appeared in all 16 regular-season games as a rookie, Juszczyk continued to progress in Baltimore, eventually taking over the starting job and earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl in 2016. 

However, he never really felt at home. 

Juszczyk took advantage of the free-agent market in 2017 and signed a four-year, $21 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers where he's continued to find huge success. 

He recently appeared on Inside Access with Jason La Canfora & Ken Weinman on 105.7 to talk about his tenure and the disappointment of losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

"I have mixed emotions," Juszczyk said about playing for the Ravens. "I obviously have good memories of the fact that's the team that drafted me and I owe a lot to Ozzie Newsome for making that pick, taking a fullback in the fourth round. It's just not something that you see a lot these days. I definitely have fond memories of that. But I've just had such a great experience with San Francisco. I just feel like I fit in so much better here."

In four seasons with the Ravens, Juszczyk caught 97 passes for 769 yards with five touchdowns. He was also a lethal blocker that opened gaps for the running game. 

Juszczyk has been even more productive where he feels that plays a more effective role under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. He's earned three more trips to the Pro Bowl and has been a main cog of the 49ers offense. 

"I enjoyed my time in Baltimore but I think San Francisco and Kyle's team is where I really belong," he said.

Last season, Juszczyk finished with 20 receptions for 239 receiving yards with one receiving touchdown over 12 games. He caught three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown in the 31-20 loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. 

"It stung more than I have ever felt after a game," he said about the setback. "It's still a motivator."  

The Ravens have a solid fullback of their own in Patrick Ricard, who had eight receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown last season. He also served as a dominant blocker, helping Baltimore post the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg).

Ricard also plays on the defensive line. 

