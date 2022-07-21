Skip to main content

What Does Kyler Murray's New Deal Mean for Lamar Jackson?

Jackson looking for new deal in Baltimore.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Quarterback Kyler Murray reached a new deal with the Arizona Cardinals worth a reported $230.5 million over five years.

Murray is now the NFL’s second highest-paid quarterback, making $46.1 million salary per season behind Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million).

fzqllui6i86nuafkzmzk

Deshaun Watson was able to negotiate a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract from the Cleveland Browns after securing a trade by the Houston Texans. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes $45 million per year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Those deals further set the market for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is playing under a fifth-year option that pays him just over $23 million per season.

Baltimore is 37-12 in the regular season with Jackson as its starter. Since his first NFL start in Week 11 of 2018, Jackson's 37 wins are tied with Josh Allen for fourth-most among quarterbacks, trailing only Aaron Rodgers (41), Patrick Mahomes (40) and Tom Brady (40).

Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, ranks seventh all-time in rushing yards (3,673) among NFL quarterbacks. His 10 career performances with 100+ rushing yards are tied with Michael Vick for the most by a QB in NFL history.

Murray, who was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, is the first player in the NFL with at least 70 passing touchdowns, 20 rushing touchdowns, 3,500 passing yards, 400 rushing yards with a completion percentage of at least 70% in his first three seasons. 

Murray made the Pro Bowl the last two seasons but he is 22-23-1 as a starter and 0-1 in the playoffs.

In This Article (2)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

USATSI_18222237 (1)
News

Ravens Will Be Creative With Their Secondary

By Todd Karpovich1 hour ago
crop_exact_full_image
News

How Much Did the Ravens Help Lamar Jackson This Offseason?

By Todd Karpovich6 hours ago
gettyimages-1052711644
News

Ravens Early Odds Against NFC South

By Todd Karpovich23 hours ago
USATSI_17345070
News

Ravens Offense Getting Back to 'Revolutionary' Ways?

By Todd KarpovichJul 20, 2022 10:53 AM EDT
2B9m2Egl_400x400
News

Ravens Need to Resolve New Deal With Lamar Jackson

By Todd KarpovichJul 20, 2022 7:05 AM EDT
usa_today_18222239.0
News

Ravens Could Be Counting on David Ojabo Sooner Than Later

By Todd KarpovichJul 19, 2022 10:42 AM EDT
6f86592bc9be4a0eb9808e6eb4f85da9
News

Ravens Rookie Report to Training Camp on July 19

By Todd KarpovichJul 19, 2022 7:14 AM EDT
download
News

Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins Has a Message for His Detractors

By Todd KarpovichJul 18, 2022 2:08 PM EDT